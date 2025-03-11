Historic! Maini brings India back to F1 as Alpine reserve

'Kush's inclusion into the BWT Alpine F1 team for 2025 as a reserve and test driver is a big step forward not only for his journey but also for Motorsport in India.'

IMAGE: Kush Maini is the first Indian driver in Formula 1 since 2012. Photograph: Kush Maini/Instagram

Kush Maini created history as he became the first Indian driver in Formula 1 since 2012, joining the BWT Alpine Formula 1 Team as their reserve driver for the 2025 season.



He is the only Alpine F1 reserve driver actively competing in the Formula 2 Championship, where he will be racing for Dams Lucas Oil. Maini's announcement marks the end of a 13-year hiatus for an Indian talent to be part of an F1 team, making him an inspiration for upcoming motorsport enthusiasts in the country.



His role as Formula 1 Reserve and Test driver for the BWT Alpine F1 Team makes him an important asset for the upcoming campaign. To contribute to the team and further his own development and performance, Kush will continue testing the F1 car to gain valuable experience and provide feedback.



Maini successfully completed four tests with the BWT Alpine F1 Team last season, impressing stakeholders with his performance at each outing. A strong performance this year could make him a potential contender for a full-time seat in 2026.



The young Indian driver had an exceptional Formula 2 season last year where he secured five podium positions, with a standout victory in Hungary, playing a pivotal role in Invicta Racing's Teams' Championship victory for the 2024 F2 season. He also made history in Jeddah by becoming the first Indian driver to claim a pole position in Formula 2.



Adding to his successful 2024 campaign, the development with the BWT Alpine Formula 1 team, has given Indians a lot to look forward to in the upcoming F1 season. His historic achievement is set to ignite a new era for Indian motorsport.



"Being a reserve driver for the BWT Alpine F1 Team is an incredible opportunity, and a moment of immense pride for me and my family as it's been my dream to represent Tricolor in F1. This is a once in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I'm deeply grateful for the trust the team has placed in me. I'm excited to kickstart 2025 and continue this remarkable journey”, said Maini.

Julian Rouse, Alpine Academy Director said: "We are very happy to announce the expansion of Kush's role in the Alpine Academy to include Test and Reserve Driver duties for the team this season. Kush has impressed the team across his TPC performances and Formula 2 results whilst we have been working with him and we expect he will continue to do so in 2025. His wider role allows us to further expand our pool of driving talent who can provide support and resource to the whole team during the busy season."



"Kush's inclusion into the BWT Alpine F1 team for 2025 as a reserve and test driver is a big step forward not only for his journey but also for Motorsport in India. As his mentor, I've seen his dedication and talent firsthand, and this recognition was long due. This is an exciting time for motorsport in India, and Kush is leading the way for the next generation. The journey is just beginning, let's support him all the way!" his mentor and F1 great Mika Hakkinen said.