Kohli Kissed, Rohit Hugged It

Rohit Sharma sat on the turf, draped in the national flag, clutching the Champions Trophy.
A captain's knock of 76, followed by a moment of stillness -- flag over shoulder, silverware in hand -- the image of a leader basking in legacy.
Gone were the Gangnam moves and pushups of 2013.
Virat Kohli simply held the trophy, kissed it gently and let the moment linger.
A man reflecting on a full-circle journey.
K L Rahul's ice-cool composure shone in India's Champions Trophy win, delivering crucial finishing roles.
After lifting his 1st ICC trophy, he shared an Instagram post: Medal, jersey, and trophy.
'Slowly sinking in,' he said, a testament to his steady hand under pressure.
Varun Chakravarthy cradled the trophy like a newborn -- a subtle tribute, perhaps, to his toddler son Aathman.
With 9 wickets in three games, the mystery spinner had every reason to treat the trophy like his 'baby'.
Trophy tucked firmly in one hand, Shreyas Iyer broke into Gangnam Style dance, celebrating his 243 run haul with child-like joy and infectious energy.
While others danced, Mohammed Shami stood back, avoiding the champagne sprays.
No trophy in hand, but plenty of pride -- 9 wickets and the respect of a nation that admired his brilliance.
Kuldeep Yadav teamed up with Varun Chakravarthy to dismantle New Zealand's batting and tilt the game in India's favour.
Ravindra Jadeja juggled both -- the Champions Trophy and the Best Fielder medal -- with trademark flair.
A match-winning cameo, a crucial wicket, and electric fielding capped off a perfect all-round show.
Hardik Pandya held the trophy like a man who had unfinished business -- now finally done.
No theatrics, just an icy stare and a firm grip, burying the ghosts of the 2017 final with 99 runs and 4 wickets across this tournament.
Vice Captain Shubman Gill held the trophy and kissed it, his 188 tournament runs culminating in a quiet yet triumphant pose. It wasn't flashy -- it was earned.
Axar Patel posed with the trophy in silence, perhaps thinking of son Haksh.
His 29 in the final and steady lower-order contributions may not have made headlines, but the trophy in his hands told the story.
Arshdeep Singh didn't see action in India's Champions Trophy campaign.
His celebration was as vibrant as any player's, featuring a Gangnam Style tribute with Jadeja and a spirited bhangra.
Harshit Rana, who shone with 4 wickets against Bangladesh, made way for KKR team-mate Varun Chakravarthy.
Rana remains a key part of India's future plans.
Trading Rishabh Pant's firepower for K L Rahul's reliability, Gautam Gambhir prioritised a steady middle order with a versatile wicketkeeper.