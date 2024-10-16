HIL Auction: India stars Harmanpreet, Udita steal the show!

IMAGE: India women's team defender Udita was acquired by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for Rs 32 lakh. Photograph: Hockey India

After three days of intense bidding wars, eight men's and four women's teams are ready to battle it out in the Hockey India League 2024-25 in December.

India defenders Harmanpreet Singh and Udita emerged as the most costliest players in the players' auction of HIL, which returns after a long wait of seven years.



While India women's hockey team star Udita was acquired by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for Rs 32 lakh, Soorma Hockey Club bagged India captain Harmanpreet for Rs 78 lakh.



Hyderabad Toofans, Soorma Hockey Club, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Delhi SG Pipers, Tamil Nadu Dragons, UP Rudras, Kalinga Lancers and Team Gonasika are the men’s franchises, while Soorma Hockey Club, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Delhi SG Pipers and Odisha Warriors are the team in the first ever women's HIL.



Indian defender Udita outsold multiple famous international hockey stars to become the highest buy of the auction at Rs 32 lakh for Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers.



At the end of the auction, some of her notable teammates were triple Olympics Gold medallist Eva Roma Maria Drummond from the Netherlands and Vandana Katariya, the highest-capped player in the history of Indian women's Hockey.



"Hockey India is breaking barriers and setting new standards by holding a Women’s Hockey India League at the same time as the Men’s Hockey India League. It was the first time most of us registered for an Auction and the whole team was excited to be a part of it," Udita said.



"This will be a good opportunity to showcase our skills and grow as athletes by playing with players from different nationalities. All of us are eager to give our 100 per cent to the League. I am happy to be the highest buy of the Hockey India League and I would like to thank the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for putting their faith in me. They have formed an impressive team and I cannot wait to get on the pitch and aim to win the League," she added.

IMAGE: Soorma Hockey Club bagged India captain Harmanpreet Singh for Rs 78 lakh. Photograph: Hockey India

All the eight men's teams waged an all-out bidding war for the India captain and double Olympic Bronze medallist Harmanpreet.



Soorma Hockey Club prevailed ultimately, shelling out a massive chunk of Rs 78 lakhs from the total auction purse of Rs 4 crore. The Haryana-Punjab-based team went on to bag fellow Olympic Bronze medallists -- Vivek Sagar Prasad and Gurjant Singh and other big names to form a formidable squad.

"I am elated that the Hockey India League is back and in marvellous fashion. I was on the edge of my seat when my name came up during the auction, mentally hoping and urging Sardar Singh to bid for me and I get to play for the Haryana-Punjab region. It was a great relief when Soorma Hockey Club finally landed me in the Auction and I could not have been happier," Harmanpreet Singh said.



"We have a very good-looking team at the Soorma Hockey Club at the end of the Auction, the owners and coaching staff have hit the ball out of the park. We have the perfect balance of experienced, big-name players and young players with the potential to become big names themselves. I am looking forward to playing the HIL again with a great bunch of players."