Big rule change! IPL to follow ICC's Code of Conduct

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 13, 2025 11:58 IST

Rohit Sharma argues with the umpire during IPL 2024

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma argues with the umpire during IPL 2024. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian Premier League will follow the International Cricket Council's Code of Conduct regulation for participating players during the upcoming 18th season of the T20 league, which is scheduled to begin on March 21

A senior Governing Council member revealed that IPL 2025 will start either on March 20 or 21.

 

It's learnt that the decision to follow the ICC Code of Conduct was taken during Sunday's meeting of the governing council in Mumbai.

"From now on, ICC's sanctioned penalties will be imposed for Level 1, 2 or 3 offences. Till date, IPL had its own Code of Conduct but going forward, the playing conditions will be followed as per ICC T20I regulations," an IPL GC member told PTI.

The Women's Premier League this year will be played across four cities: Lucknow, Mumbai, Baroda and Bengaluru.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
