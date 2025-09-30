HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Hardest Decision' Lewis Hamilton Has Made

September 30, 2025 10:11 IST

'I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend.'

Lewis Hamilton

IMAGE: Lewis Hamilton adopted Roscoe in 2013 along with another bulldog Coco, who passed away in 2020. Photographs: Lewis Hamilton/Instagram

Lewis Hamilton said his 12-year-old bull dog Roscoe passed away in his arms on Sunday after being admitted to hospital with pneumonia last week.

The seven-time F1 world champion said it was the 'hardest decision' of his life to put Roscoe to sleep.

'After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe.

'He never stopped fighting, right until the very end. I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend,' ' Hamilton said in an emotional post on Instagram.

'Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together.'

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton adopted Roscoe in 2013 along with another bulldog Coco, who passed away in 2020.

The Ferrari driver missed the F1 tyre Test on Friday to spend time with Roscoe, who was battling for his life in a hospital.

'Although I lost Coco, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have.

'It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet.'

Lewis Hamilton

 

'Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life -- to love so deeply and to be loved in return.

'Thank you all for the love and support you've shown Roscoe over the years. It has been so special to witness and feel. He died on Sunday evening, 28th September in my arms.'

