HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Hamilton loses top spot to Sainz in Bahrain Testing

Hamilton loses top spot to Sainz in Bahrain Testing

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 28, 2025 00:33 IST

x

Lewis Hamilton

IMAGE: Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton during testing. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Carlos Sainz completed a double race distance for previously struggling Williams and pushed his Ferrari successor Lewis Hamilton off the top of the testing timesheets in Bahrain on Thursday.

Seven times champion Hamilton had been fastest in the morning session but Sainz, doing a full day with a monster 127 laps, lapped the desert Sakhir circuit in one minute 29.348 seconds for the team that finished ninth of 10 last year.

That was 0.031 quicker than Hamilton, who moved from Mercedes at the start of the year, had managed in a morning session interrupted by rain and Sainz was the only driver to do more than 100 laps.

Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari chairman John Elkann was on hand to watch proceedings with the Italian team set to start the new campaign with high hopes of winning a championship for the first time since 2008.

 

Thursday was the second of three days of testing before the season starts in Australia on March 16 and teams were carrying out different programmes with varying fuel levels.

Hamilton's teammate Charles Leclerc was third fastest, 0.083 off Sainz's pace with Mercedes' George Russell second in the morning and ending up fourth overall.

His new 18-year-old Italian teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli was fifth.

Ferrari

Champions McLaren had Lando Norris, fastest on Wednesday, only 14th but the Briton aborted a lap that was quickest of all in the middle sector.

"We have good innovation on the car. We have not stood still in the winter and I am excited to see it all work. So far so good but it’s obviously early days," team boss Zak Brown told Sky Sports television.

"We have tried to enhance what we had but there is some stuff on there I don’t think has been totally noticed yet, which I think will happen in due course."

Lance Stroll was sixth for Aston Martin ahead of Max Verstappen's new teammate Liam Lawson, who had a full day in the Red Bull and did 91 laps.

Australian rookie Jack Doohan and Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly were eighth and ninth with Racing Bull's Franco-Algerian rookie Isack Hadjar completing the top 10.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg had a rare testing collision in the morning.

The season starts in Australia on March 16.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India's Dubai edge: Is it unfair?
India's Dubai edge: Is it unfair?
SEE: Ajinkya Rahane's Roof-Hitting Rampage
SEE: Ajinkya Rahane's Roof-Hitting Rampage
Ranji Final: Sarwate leads Kerala's strong reply
Ranji Final: Sarwate leads Kerala's strong reply
How Rachin Ravindra Stole The Show
How Rachin Ravindra Stole The Show
Gill, Much Sought After In Dubai
Gill, Much Sought After In Dubai

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India's 10 Longest Sacred Rivers

webstory image 2

12 More Exciting Recipes For Your Lunchbox

webstory image 3

9 Best Countries To Raise Your Kids

VIDEOS

EAM Jaishankar meets EU Prez Ursula Von der Leyen1:30

EAM Jaishankar meets EU Prez Ursula Von der Leyen

Yogi launches cleanliness drive at Sangam after Maha Kumbh culmination3:44

Yogi launches cleanliness drive at Sangam after Maha...

Epitome of fitness and style! Tamannaah Bhatia's post-gym look 0:34

Epitome of fitness and style! Tamannaah Bhatia's post-gym...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD