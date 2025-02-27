SEE: Ajinkya Rahane's Roof-Hitting Rampage

Experienced batter Ajinkya Rahane has joined Kolkata Knight Riders as they ramp up preparations for IPL 2025.
In the nets, Rahane is already making a statement—launching deliveries onto the stadium roof with effortless ease. KKR will be hoping he carries this blistering form into the season.
The right-handed veteran was secured by KKR for Rs 1.5 crore at the IPL auction, a move aimed at adding stability and leadership to their batting lineup.
As the defending champions set their sights on back-to-back titles, can Rahane’s experience and firepower propel KKR to glory once again?