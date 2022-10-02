News
Hamilton let-off after breaching rules

October 02, 2022 00:36 IST
Lewis Hamilton finished 3rd in qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday

IMAGE: Lewis Hamilton finished 3rd in qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton was let off by the stewards at the Singapore Grand Prix for driving while wearing his nose stud after the Briton explained that taking it out had caused his nose piercing to become infected.

 

The Mercedes driver was summoned to see the stewards ahead of qualifying at the Marina Bay track on Saturday for an alleged breach of rules banning drivers from wearing jewellery or piercings while racing.

Speaking to reporters after setting the third-fastest time, Hamilton, whose love of jewellery is well known and who was involved in a protracted stand-off with the governing FIA over their strict enforcement of the jewellery rules denied putting his nose stud back in to make a stand.

"I've had my jewellery and my nose stud for years," said the 37-year-old.

"We had that whole commotion at the beginning of the year. At the time it was soldered in so it didn't come loose. They gave me an exemption for many races until I could find a solution. Then I went and got it taken out. It got infected because of that and I had a blood blister. Then I went back and had to have the blood blister fixed because there was pus and blood and stuff and then I put this in and over the last two weeks it's started to heal."

Hamilton said he had a letter from his doctors which backed up his explanation. The sport's deputy medical delegate, Ian Roberts had seen the medical report and accepted it, the stewards said in a statement.

"In light of the extenuating circumstances, we have determined to take no further action," they added.

Mercedes however, were fined 25,000 euros for incorrectly declaring that Hamilton was in compliance with the jewellery ban in a self-scrutineering form.

The ban on wearing jewellery during a race is for safety reasons and is set out in the FIA's International Sporting Code. While not new, it has not been rigorously enforced until this season.

Hamilton went into Saturday's qualifying while still under investigation for his nose stud. The Briton was in contention for his first pole position of the season all session long but ultimately missed out by just 0.054 seconds.

He will start third on Sunday, the first time the record 103-times pole-sitter has qualified in the top three this year.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Russia questions IOC's intent
EPL PIX: Arsenal stay top as Spurs self-implode
National Games: Aldrin qualifies for World C'ships
EPL PIX: Arsenal stay top as Spurs self-implode
National Games: Aldrin qualifies for World C'ships
22 killed as tractor-trolley falls into pond in Kanpur
Russia withdraws troops from annexed Ukrainian city

Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt on display during WC

IOC mulling return of anti-war Russian athletes

