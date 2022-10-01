News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt to go on display during World Cup

Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt to go on display during World Cup

Last updated on: October 01, 2022 17:50 IST
Art handlers pose with the shirt worn by Argentinian soccer player Diego Maradona in the 1986 World Cup, ahead of it being auctioned by Sotheby's, in London, Britain, April 20, 2022.

IMAGE: Art handlers pose with the shirt worn by Argentinian soccer player Diego Maradona in the 1986 World Cup, ahead of it being auctioned by Sotheby's, in London, Britain, on April 20, 2022. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored his famous "Hand of God" goal will be on display as part of an exhibit that will open ahead of this year's World Cup, the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum said on Saturday.

 

The blue jersey, which sold at an auction in May for $8.93 million, a record at the time, is on loan to the Doha-based museum, where it will headline the World of Football exhibit opening on Sunday, October 2, 2022, and running until April 1, 2023.

Diego Maradona's shirt worn in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England is displayed ahead of it being auctioned by Sotheby's, in London, Britain, on April 20, 2022. 

IMAGE: Diego Maradona's shirt worn in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England is displayed ahead of it being auctioned by Sotheby's, in London, Britain, on April 20, 2022. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Maradona wore Argentina's No. 10 shirt in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England in Mexico. Six minutes into the second half, he put his team ahead by punching the ball into the net for what became known around the world, as the "Hand of God" goal.

Four minutes later, he dribbled from the Argentine half to score a goal widely considered one of the greatest in World Cup history.

Maradona, regarded as one of the world's best-ever footballers, died in November, 2020 at the age of 60.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
