Points Table: Asia Cup 2023

Photograph: Asian Cricket Council/X

Points Table of Asia Cup 2023:

Group A:

Team M W L Tied Points NRR Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B:

Team M W L Tied Points NRR Pakistan 1 1 0 0 2 +4.760 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nepal 1 0 1 0 0 -4.760

Super 4 stage: (Irrespective of their positions after the first round)



- Pakistan will remain A1

- India will remain A2

- If either of them (India or Pakistan) don't qualify then Nepal will take their position

- Sri Lanka will remain B1

- Bangladesh will remain B2

- If either of them (Sri Lanka or Bangladesh) don't qualify then Afghanistan will take their position