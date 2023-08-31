News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Points Table: Asia Cup 2023

Points Table: Asia Cup 2023

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 31, 2023 08:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Asian Cricket Council/X

Points Table of Asia Cup 2023:

Group A:

TeamMWLTiedPointsNRR
Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B:

TeamMWLTiedPointsNRR
Pakistan 1 1 0 0 2 +4.760
India 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nepal 1 0 1 0 0 -4.760
 

Super 4 stage: (Irrespective of their positions after the first round)

- Pakistan will remain A1
- India will remain A2
- If either of them (India or Pakistan) don't qualify then Nepal will take their position
- Sri Lanka will remain B1
- Bangladesh will remain B2
- If either of them (Sri Lanka or Bangladesh) don't qualify then Afghanistan will take their position

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Why BCCI chief Binny is travelling to Pakistan
Why BCCI chief Binny is travelling to Pakistan
When India Last Played Pakistan In An ODI
When India Last Played Pakistan In An ODI
When and where to watch Asia Cup 2023
When and where to watch Asia Cup 2023
PIX: Djokovic eases into Round 3; Tsitsipas stunned
PIX: Djokovic eases into Round 3; Tsitsipas stunned
Want To Steal Samantha's Style?
Want To Steal Samantha's Style?
'A Child Goes Missing Every 8 Minutes'
'A Child Goes Missing Every 8 Minutes'
Will India Play Samson Or Kishan Vs Pak?
Will India Play Samson Or Kishan Vs Pak?

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Asia Cup: 'Pakistan the team to beat'

Asia Cup: 'Pakistan the team to beat'

India Needs To Be Wary Of Sri Lanka

India Needs To Be Wary Of Sri Lanka

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances