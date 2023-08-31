Points Table: Asia Cup 2023

Points Table of Asia Cup 2023:
Group A:
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|Tied
|Points
|NRR
|Afghanistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group B:
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|Tied
|Points
|NRR
|Pakistan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+4.760
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nepal
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-4.760
Super 4 stage: (Irrespective of their positions after the first round)
- Pakistan will remain A1
- India will remain A2
- If either of them (India or Pakistan) don't qualify then Nepal will take their position
- Sri Lanka will remain B1
- Bangladesh will remain B2
- If either of them (Sri Lanka or Bangladesh) don't qualify then Afghanistan will take their position