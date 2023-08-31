How Sri Lanka's bowlers crushed Bangladesh

Credit to bowlers for executing their plans on a tricky surface: Shanaka

IMAGE: Matheesha Pathirana was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers with four wickets. Photograph: ICC/X (formerly Twitter)

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka lauded his bowlers after the five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Asia Cup in Pallekele on Thursday.

Pacer Matheesha Pathirana was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers with four wickets. Bangladesh ended with a paltry 164 after opting to bat.

The home side then rode on Sadeera Samarawickrama's 54 off 77 balls and Charith Asalanka's unbeaten 62 off 92 balls to overhaul the target in 39 overs.

"The way the bowlers executed, credit to them. Especially Theekshana up front, Dhananjaya, and Pathirana who's bowling so well. It was a tricky surface. The way Sadeera batted, today was his day. Asalanka has been outstanding over last two years. Good signs for Sri Lankan cricket," said Shanaka.