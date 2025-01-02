Gukesh Meets Gautambhai

IMAGE: World Chess Champion D Gukesh met business tycoon Gautam Adani on Wednesday, January 1, 2025. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gautam Adani/X

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani met World Chess Champion D Gukesh and his parents Dr Rajinikanth and Dr Padmavathi on Wednesday.

The tycoon posted photographs from their meeting on his X handle and tweeted: 'It was an absolute privilege to meet and hear the victory story of reigning World Chess Champion @DGukesh. Equally inspiring was meeting his incredible parents, Dr Rajinikanth and Dr Padmavathi, whose quiet sacrifices laid the foundation for his success.

'At just 18, Gukesh's poise and brilliance are a testament to India's unstoppable youth. Prodigies like him are inspiring a new generation, building an army of champions ready to dominate global chess for decades. This is the confident, resurgent and rising India. Jai Hind!,' he added.

IMAGE: Adani with Gukesh and his parents, Dr Rajinikanth and Dr Padmavathi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gautam Adani/X

'Thanks @gautam_adani Sir for inviting and meeting us and enjoyed the interaction we had and impressed by the interest and vision shown towards the betterment of our youth, talent recognition and development!' Gukesh responded. 'Hope Chess in our country gets further boost with your support for the sport!'