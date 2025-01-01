HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Vaishali wins women's World Blitz bronze

January 01, 2025

Vaishali defeated China's Zhu Jiner 2.5-1.5 in the quarter-finals before losing to Ju Wenjun 0.5-2.5, another Chinese, in the semi-finals

IMAGE: Vaishali defeated China's Zhu Jiner 2.5-1.5 in the quarter-finals before losing to Ju Wenjun 0.5-2.5, another Chinese, in the semi-finals. Photograph: chessvaishali/X

India's R Vaishali clinched a bronze medal in the women's section of the World Blitz Championship, capping another strong performance by the country's chess players after stalwart Koneru Humpy's title-winning show in the rapid event in New York.

Vaishali defeated China's Zhu Jiner 2.5-1.5 in the quarter-finals before losing to another Chinese opponent Ju Wenjun 0.5-2.5 in the semi-finals.

 

In an event completely dominated by the Chinese, Ju Wenjun went on to snare the world title, defeating compatriot Lei Tingjie 3.5-2.5.

Five-time World champion and International Chess Federation (FIDE) vice-president Viswanathan Anand congratulated Vaishali for her efforts, saying it was a great way to end the year.

"Congratulations to Vaishali for taking bronze. Her qualification was truly a power-packed performance. Our Waca Chess mentee (WestBridge Anand Chess Academy) has done us proud," Anand wrote on 'X'.

"We are so happy to be supporting her and her chess. What a way to wrap up 2024. In 2021, we thought we would get stronger chess players but here we have it a World Champion (Humpy) and a Bronze medallist (Vaishali)!" he wrote.

In the 'Open' section, world number one Magnus Carlsen and Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi shared the Blitz title after three sudden-death games failed to produce a winner. This was the first time that the title was awarded to two players after Carlsen asked whether it could be shared given the deadlock.

"We reached a point where it had been a long day. We played many games, we had three draws and I felt that I could keep playing. But it was a nice solution to share the win, it was a good way to end it," said Carlsen.

Source: PTI

 

