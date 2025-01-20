HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Gukesh draws with Fedoseev; Mendonca suffers second defeat

Gukesh draws with Fedoseev; Mendonca suffers second defeat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
Share:

Last updated on: January 20, 2025 00:11 IST

India's D Gukesh played out a draw in the 2nd round game against Andreev on Sunday

IMAGE: India's D Gukesh played out a draw in the 2nd round game against Slovenia's Vladimir Fedoseev at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament in Wijk Aan Zee, The Netherlands, on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chin An/FIDE

India's D Gukesh played out a draw in the 2nd round game against Slovenia's Vladimir Fedoseev at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament in Wijk Aan Zee, The Netherlands, on Sunday

World champion D Gukesh drew his second-round game against Slovenia's Vladimir Fedoseev, while Leon Luke Mendonca endured his second straight loss, going down to Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusattorov at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament in Wijk Aan Zee, The Netherlands, on Sunday.

After an intense first round clash against Anish Giri, Gukesh, playing with black pieces, opted for a solid approach against Fedoseev.

 

Despite appearing optically worse, the Indian neutralised Fedoseev's advantage and steered the game into a balanced rook-and-pawn endgame, leading to a draw.

Mendonca, on the other hand, had a tough outing.

He chose to play the French defence and faced some new ideas by the Uzbek who has been constantly working to get positions wherein, he can out-calculate his opponent.

The early middle game saw both players castling on opposite flank and it was Mendonca's king that came in to scrutiny soon.

Abdusattorov is a fierce attacker and he pounced on his chance to score his first victory. This was the first game to end in the day.

Caruana was the pick of the day as he gradually crushed second best Dutchman Jorden van Foreest right from the early middle game.

It was an innocuous London system that Caruana started with and then capitalised on an unforced error to win a pawn which in the end proved decisive.

Results, round 2: Masters: Vladimir Fedoseev (Slo, 1) drew with D Gukesh (Ind, 1.5); Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 1.5) beat Leon Luke Mendonca (Ind, 0); Fabiano Caruana (Usa, 1.5) beat Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 0.5); Alexey Sarana (Srb, 1) drew with Wei Yi (Chn, 1).

Challengers: Divya Deshmukh (Ind, 0.5) drew with Nguyen Thai van Dam (Cze, 1.5); R Vaishali (Ind, 1.5) drew with Miaoyi Lu (Chn, 1.5); Nodirbek Yakubboev (Uzb, 1.5) drew with Nodirbek Kazybek (Kaz, 0.5); Benjamin Bok (Ned, 1.5) beat Ediz Gurel (Tur, 1); Arthur Pijpers (Ned, 0.5) drew with Aydin Sulemanli (Aze, 1).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Neeraj Chopra weds Himani!
PIX: Neeraj Chopra weds Himani!
Tickets nearly sold out for 1st T20I at Eden Gardens
Tickets nearly sold out for 1st T20I at Eden Gardens
ISL: 10-man FC Goa climb to 2nd spot
ISL: 10-man FC Goa climb to 2nd spot
Djokovic controversially snubs Aus Open broadcaster
Djokovic controversially snubs Aus Open broadcaster
Manu Bhaker's uncle, grandmom killed in road accident
Manu Bhaker's uncle, grandmom killed in road accident

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Are You Suffering A Magnesium Deficiency? 5 Symptoms

webstory image 2

In Mumbai for Coldplay? Must Food Spots For You!

webstory image 3

10 Tallest Indian Buildings

VIDEOS

Bandipora turns into white wonderland as region receives fresh snowfall1:01

Bandipora turns into white wonderland as region receives...

Manu Bhaker's grandmother and uncle die in road accident1:24

Manu Bhaker's grandmother and uncle die in road accident

Maha Kumbh fire: CM Yogi visits site, reviews situation1:48

Maha Kumbh fire: CM Yogi visits site, reviews situation

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD