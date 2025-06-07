HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Gukesh blunders as Carlsen wins Norway Chess title

Gukesh blunders as Carlsen wins Norway Chess title

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 07, 2025 01:15 IST

x

IMAGE: D Gukesh was beaten by Fabiano Caruana to finish third for the second time in as many Norway Chess tournaments. Photograph: FIDE/Michal Walusza

Five-time World champion Magnus Carlsen clinched his seventh Norway Chess title after American Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana did a good turn by defeating D Gukesh to grab three full points in the final round of Norway Chess, in Stavanger, Norway, on Friday.

It was an unforgettable day for Gukesh, who after being in a disadvantageous position against 2018 Norway Chess Champion Caruana tried to stage a comeback but with the Indian running out of time, he committed and immediately know his chances had evaporated.

Gukesh offered a handshake with just two second left on the clock and then covered his face with his hands in frustration.

Defending champion Carlsen ended the tournament with 16 points after drawing with the other Indian in the tournament, Arjun Erigaisi, from an unfavourable position. 

Caruana finished second with 15.5 points, while Gukesh took third place for the second time in as many Norway Chess tournaments – with 14.5 points. Erigaisi was fifth with 12.5 points.

IMAGE: Magnus Carlsen in action against Arjun Erigaisi. Photograph: FIDE/Michal Walusza

In the women's section, overnight leader and two-time World blitz champion, Ukraine's Anna Muzychuk won the title with 16.5 points despite an Armageddon tie-break loss to India's R. Vaishali in the final round.

Muzychuk's draw in the classical game against the Indian earned both players a point each, while Vaishali secured another half a point by beating the Ukrainian in the Armageddon sudden death to finish on 11 points.

The Norway Chess format gives three points for a classical win. In the event of a draw, the players share one point each, which is followed by the Armageddon tie-break, where the winner earns another half point.

 

Had Vaishali defeated Muzychuk -- who was on 15.5 points overnight -- in the Classical game, she would have deprived the Ukrainian Grandmaster of three points, which would have propelled Koneru Humpy to the title had the two-time World rapid champion too got the better of Chinese world champion Ju Wenjun in the Classical game.

Unfortunately, Humpy, who was on 13.5 points overnight after round 9, could only manage a draw with white pieces to earn one point. She got another half point by overcoming Wenjun in the Armageddon tie-break to earn 1.5 points, and finish with 15 points.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Activist files police complaint against Virat Kohli
Activist files police complaint against Virat Kohli
Doping: Russian Guliyev set to lose 2012 Olympic medal
Doping: Russian Guliyev set to lose 2012 Olympic medal
Bengaluru Tragedy: Why India Must Rethink Crowd Safety
Bengaluru Tragedy: Why India Must Rethink Crowd Safety
Why Preity Zinta's Final Loss Hurts
Why Preity Zinta's Final Loss Hurts
Will FIDE Take Action Against Carlsen?
Will FIDE Take Action Against Carlsen?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Meet India's Top 10 Women Business Leaders

webstory image 2

Why Your Grandmother Was Right About Ajwain

webstory image 3

14 Ancient Indian Sweets The World Wants To Protect

VIDEOS

Rahul Gandhi meets family of 'Mountain Man' Dashrath Manjhi in Gaya1:07

Rahul Gandhi meets family of 'Mountain Man' Dashrath...

Ranbir Kapoor stuns the Internet with a clean-shaven and lean fresh look1:10

Ranbir Kapoor stuns the Internet with a clean-shaven and...

Rohit Sharma Reveals Father's Reaction On Test Retirement2:17

Rohit Sharma Reveals Father's Reaction On Test Retirement

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD