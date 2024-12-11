Gukesh and Ding set for explosive final showdown

IMAGE: Ding Liren and Gukesh remain deadlocked at 6.5-6.5 after the 13th round. Photographs: Kind Courtesy Eric-Rosen/FIDE

Years of relentless preparation and unyielding focus have boiled down to these decisive final moments for 18-year-old D Gukesh.

A nail-biting draw by threefold repetition keeps the Championship race wide open as Ding Liren and Gukesh remain deadlocked at 6.5-6.5 after the 13th round. With just one classical game left, the intensity reaches its peak.

Applause erupted as Ding Liren held his ground in a thrilling battle, keeping the score level ahead of Thursday’s climactic face-off.

Gukesh D, reflecting on his mindset before the game, shared, "As the games dwindle, the stakes grow. I came ready for a fight, feeling fresh and confident. I even had this cool idea prepared, so I was genuinely excited to play."

Meanwhile, Ding Liren admitted the toll of the marathon, saying, "I feel very tired."

Thursday’s finale promises to be nothing short of electrifying!