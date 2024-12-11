News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Gukesh and Ding set for explosive final showdown

Gukesh and Ding set for explosive final showdown

By REDIFF SPORTS
December 11, 2024 21:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

D Gukesh

IMAGE: Ding Liren and Gukesh remain deadlocked at 6.5-6.5 after the 13th round. Photographs: Kind Courtesy Eric-Rosen/FIDE

Years of relentless preparation and unyielding focus have boiled down to these decisive final moments for 18-year-old D Gukesh.

 

Ding Liren

A nail-biting draw by threefold repetition keeps the Championship race wide open as Ding Liren and Gukesh remain deadlocked at 6.5-6.5 after the 13th round. With just one classical game left, the intensity reaches its peak.

Applause erupted as Ding Liren held his ground in a thrilling battle, keeping the score level ahead of Thursday’s climactic face-off.

Gukesh D, reflecting on his mindset before the game, shared, "As the games dwindle, the stakes grow. I came ready for a fight, feeling fresh and confident. I even had this cool idea prepared, so I was genuinely excited to play."

Meanwhile, Ding Liren admitted the toll of the marathon, saying, "I feel very tired."

Thursday’s finale promises to be nothing short of electrifying!

D Gukesh

D Gukesh

Ding Liren

Ding Liren

Ding Liren

Ding Liren

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
Gukesh holds Ding: Chess C'ship heads for a decider
Gukesh holds Ding: Chess C'ship heads for a decider
'...Gukesh is not a favourite in this match anymore'
'...Gukesh is not a favourite in this match anymore'
Chess C'ship: Would Gukesh and Ding cheat?
Chess C'ship: Would Gukesh and Ding cheat?
Zimbabwe stun Afghanistan in T20I opener at Harare
Zimbabwe stun Afghanistan in T20I opener at Harare
Maha polls: '1,440 VVPATs matched with EVM counts'
Maha polls: '1,440 VVPATs matched with EVM counts'
FIFA World Cup 2030 and 2034 hosts revealed!
FIFA World Cup 2030 and 2034 hosts revealed!
Woman ostracised, fined for wearing salwar-kameez
Woman ostracised, fined for wearing salwar-kameez

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
Gukesh In Tears After Loss
Gukesh In Tears After Loss
Gukesh rues lost chances
Gukesh rues lost chances

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances