'Brand' Welcome Awaits Olympic Stars

IMAGE: Silver medalist Neeraj Chopra during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the Stade de France. Photograph: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

A fortnight ago, India's Olympic contingent arrived in Paris feeling sanguine about their chances of a double-digit medal tally.

As curtains are drawn on India's campaign, they are now returning home with six medals, one short of their best haul in Tokyo. Nevertheless, brands are willing to loosen their purse strings on India's Olympians.

Neeraj Chopra, India's most affable athlete with an angelic smile, failed to defend his javelin gold three years ago, to settle for silver.

Paris also witnessed the sensational redemption story of Manu Bhaker. The 22-year-old shooter would become the first Indian shooter to clinch a historic double medal in Paris.

A series of heart-breaking fourth-place finishes saw India's ace shuttler Lakshya Sen and 10m air rifle shooter Arjun Babuta missing the podium by the finest of margins.

"The Paris Olympics has once again blessed the Indian sports marketing landscape with fresh faces and promises," says Varun Chopra, director, sports management firm Medallin Sports.

"Expect at least one biopic," he adds.

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker's bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol event opened the country's account in the Paris Games and ended a 12-year wait for its much-hyped shooters. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

New Delhi-based brand strategist Shagun Gupta believes that finishing on the podium alone does not enhance an athlete's brand equity.

Citing the example of P V Sindhu, who went down in straight games to China's He Bing Jiao in the pre-quarters, she said: "Sindhu's ability to come out of injuries and rise like a phoenix will keep her relevant with the brands. Their brand value now extends beyond just their victories -- it's significantly shaped by the stories they have to tell."

Like Sindhu, Sen is also a case in point.

"It depends on the player. The way Sen triumphed against World number 3 Jonatan Christie, he made himself the centre of attraction," Vishal Jaison, co-founder, Baseline Ventures, says.

"All fresh faces including Sreeja Akula and Arjun Babuta will have brands lined up," he elaborates.

IMAGE: P R Sreejesh celebrates with the Olympic bronze medal. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Moments after arriving in Paris earlier this month, Chopra left a motivational message on the wall of the India House, which read: 'Samay aa gaya hai (The time has come)'.

The line would later become part of India's official campaign in Paris.

"Neeraj's ability to confront challenges head-on, including injuries, and still perform at the highest level, resonates with the everyday struggles and triumphs of our customers," says S Abbas Akhtar, executive director (PR & Brand), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, which has Chopra as the brand ambassador.

BPCL was also a sponsor of the Indian Olympic Association. "Upon Neeraj's return, we are planning a series of activities designed to further leverage his influence," Akhtar elaborates.

Hockey team goalkeeper P R Sreejesh has become the darling of brands for galvanising hockey's resurgence in India.

"We already have many brands waiting to have collaborations with Sreejesh," says Jaison, whose agency manages Sreejesh.

The goalkeeper announced retirement, which leaves him with ample time for collaborations.

"It has been more than 20 years since Sreejesh has been consistently playing well for India. He has cemented himself as a player, and now for the brands as well," says Jaison, adding that it is the longevity and consistency the brands would like to bet on.

Like Sreejesh, the hockey's team's captain Harmanpreet Singh, famously known as Sarpanch, is also gaining a cult-like fan following, and many expect his brand equity to soar in the days to come.

"Right now, the challenge is to manage this influx of interest carefully. We're being selective, making sure each deal aligns with Harmanpreet's values and long-term vision," says Neerav Tomar, managing director, IOS Sports and Entertainment, the agency that manages Singh, among other Olympic athletes.

On the surge in brands' interest in hockey, Tomar says, "Players like Harmanpreet, Mandeep, Manpreet, and P R Sreejesh are the symbol of India's resurgence in hockey. That kind of narrative resonates well with brands looking to tap into national pride."

IMAGE: Vinesh Phogat. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Vinesh Phogat's heartbreak in Paris has also piqued the interest of brands. Last year, she was the face of protests in the streets of Delhi against sexual harassment in the sport.

In a tragic twist, Vinesh was disqualified before the women's 50kg freestyle final at the Paris Olympics after missing the weight limit by just 100 grams, according to the Indian Olympic Association.

"She has undeniably become a nationwide topic of discussion. This heightened visibility makes her an attractive option for brands looking to leverage her influence and reach," says brand strategist Gupta.

Many feel she could be one of the biggest athletes to have emerged from this Olympics in terms of visibility.

Visibility is another challenge for non-cricketing athletes in the country. An otherwise lukewarm media presence skyrockets for sports like hockey, badminton, shooting, archery, and table tennis.

"Long-term partnerships are crucial. They provide a buffer against the natural ups and downs in brand value," says Tomar, adding that with a solid digital presence, we keep the momentum going even when there's no major event in the pipeline.

"It is because of the visibility gap that brands bet on personalities of the players rather than their presence," says Jaison.

"Athletics is shown even less than hockey in India but Neeraj's presence is unshaken. It happens when your personality makes you a household name," he adds.

Indeed, brands have taken notice. They are increasing their sponsorship spends on these athletes.

