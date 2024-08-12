News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Hockey heroes seek blessings at Golden Temple

Hockey heroes seek blessings at Golden Temple

By REDIFF SPORTS
August 12, 2024 11:51 IST
Hockey India

IMAGE: Indian Men's Hockey team players offer prayers at Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) after clinching the Bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. Photograph: ANI Photo/Raminder Pal Singh

The Indian men's hockey team, fresh from their historic bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics, sought blessings at the revered Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) on Sunday.

 

Hockey India

The players, including captain Harmanpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, and Mandeep Singh, were greeted by a sea of devotees and well-wishers as they arrived at the holy shrine.

The team’s journey to the Golden Temple followed their triumphant return to India, where they were welcomed with a hero's reception in New Delhi.

Hardik Singh's mother, Kamaljeet Kaur, and Mandeep Singh's father expressed their immense pride and joy at their sons' achievements.

Hockey India

"We are overwhelmed with pride," said Kamaljeet Kaur.

"Words cannot express our feelings. We were cheering for the team from Paris, and today, we are here to welcome them home."

Sukhdev Singh's father, Ajit Singh, couldn't contain his excitement, comparing the feeling to winning gold.

Hockey India

"It feels like they've brought home gold. My son even put the medal around my neck. There's no greater joy. We are truly grateful and proud of the entire team," he said.

REDIFF SPORTS
