Rediff.com  » Sports » Sahani, Chopde win gold at Thailand Open boxing

Sahani, Chopde win gold at Thailand Open boxing

Source: PTI
Last updated on: April 09, 2022 12:23 IST
India’s Govind Sahani in action against Korea’s Natthaphon Thuamcharoen in the 48kg bout at the Thailand Open in Phuket on Saturday.

IMAGE: India’s Govind Sahani, left, in action against Korea’s Natthaphon Thuamcharoen in the 48kg bout at the Thailand Open, in Phuket, on Saturday. Photograph: BFI/Twitter

Govind Sahani (48kg) and Ananta Pralhad Chopde (54kg) clinched gold medals at the Thailand Open after comprehensive victories, in Phuket, on Saturday.

Both boxers dominated their bouts from start to finish and won by identical 5-0 margins against local pugilists Natthaphon Thuamcharoen and Ritthiamon Sae respectively.

 

However, Amit Panghal (52kg) and Monika (48kg) could not go the distance and ended their campaigns with a silver each.

Panghal, the 2019 World Championships silver medallist, lost a closely-fought bout to Rogen Ladon of Phillipines via a 2-3 split decision.

With little separating the two boxers through the course of the bout, the 26-year-old Indian edged past the Filipino in the first round, but Laden made a comeback to take the following two rounds.

Manisha, on the other hand, put up a spirited performance but went down to local boxer Chutamas Raksa 0-5.

India's tally now stands at seven medals, including two gold, four silver and three bronze.

Manisha (57kg), Pooja (69kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg) had signed off with bronze medals on Friday.

At the last edition, India won eight medals, including one gold, four silver and three bronze.

Source: PTI
