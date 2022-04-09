News
Korea Open: Sindhu goes down to An Seyoung in semis

Korea Open: Sindhu goes down to An Seyoung in semis

Source: PTI
April 09, 2022 10:55 IST
P V Sindhu

IMAGE: India's P V Sindhu lost to Korea's An Seyoung in the semi-finals of the Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament, in Suncheon, on Saturday. Photograph: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

P V Sindhu suffered her fourth successive defeat to the young An Seyoung as she signed off her women's singles campaign at the semi-final stage of the Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament in Suncheon on Saturday.

 

The third seeded Indian tried everything at her disposal but couldn't find a way to get past the world No. 4 Korean and went down 14-21, 17-21 in 48 minutes.

The 20-year-old An Seyoung gave ample display of her athleticism with diving returns to keep the rallies alive and did not falter in her precision, leaving Sindhu to do the catch-up job from the start.

The second seeded Korean rode on her superb retrieving skills to gallop to a 6-1 lead early on. Then she dived twice in quick succession on both flanks to blunt Sindhu's attack and sealed it with a delightful drop.

Two powerful returns took Sindhu to 4-7 but An Seyoung came up with two precise returns, a body blow and then produced another over-the-head return to gain a healthy 11-6 lead at the break.

Sindhu tried to step up the pace but An Seyoung displayed a wide array of shots to always stay a step ahead. The Indian got a few points with her smashes but couldn't put pressure on the Korean.

An Seyoung disposed of two weak lifts from Sindhu and then grabbed eight game points, two of which were saved by the Indian, before the Korean unleashed a lightening straight smash to seal it comfortably.

Sindhu was off to a good 3-0 start after the change of ends but An Seyoung soon surged ahead to 5-3. 

The Indian grabbed two quick points before the match became a tight battle with Sindhu's precise forecourt return being matched by the booming smashes from the Korean.

A long shot was followed by a net winner from Sindhu to keep the scores tied at 9-9 but the Korean was relentless in her retrievals and soon moved to a two-point advantage when Sindhu hit one to the net.

Sindhu kept breathing down the Korean’s neck who hit into the net at 12-14.

A service error from An Seyoung kept it 14-16 before the Korean produced a cross-court return.

With Sindhu miscuing a couple of shots, it was an 18-14 advantage for the local hope.

Sindhu reeled off three points on the trot to keep the match alive but An Seyoung sent one away from the backhand of the Indian, who went to net the next and gift three match-points to the Korean.

An Seyoung unleashed another smash to seal victory.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
