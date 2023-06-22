News
Hardik, Natasa's Dreamy Phuket Getaway

Hardik, Natasa's Dreamy Phuket Getaway

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 22, 2023 18:04 IST
Hardik Pandya

Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasa Stankovic/Instagram
 

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have been capturing our attention with irresistible Instagram posts.

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Natasa with son Agastya. Photograph: Natasa Stankovic/Instagram

The Pandyas recently took off for a vacation in Phuket, Thailand, and since then, their Instagram profiles are replete with pictures and videos of their holiday by the sea.

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: What a sumptuous breakfast! Photograph: Natasa Stankovic/Instagram

Natasa delighted her followers on Thursday by sharing a series of pictures and videos from their Phuket stay, accompanied by an adorable elephant and a red heart emoji.

The couple indulged in a plethora of activities, from leisurely moments in the sea to delightful walks in the Phuket elephant sanctuary.

Hardik Pandya

REDIFF CRICKET
WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

