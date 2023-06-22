Hardik, Natasa's Dreamy Phuket Getaway

Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasa Stankovic/Instagram

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have been capturing our attention with irresistible Instagram posts.

IMAGE: Natasa with son Agastya. Photograph: Natasa Stankovic/Instagram

The Pandyas recently took off for a vacation in Phuket, Thailand, and since then, their Instagram profiles are replete with pictures and videos of their holiday by the sea.

IMAGE: What a sumptuous breakfast! Photograph: Natasa Stankovic/Instagram

Natasa delighted her followers on Thursday by sharing a series of pictures and videos from their Phuket stay, accompanied by an adorable elephant and a red heart emoji.

The couple indulged in a plethora of activities, from leisurely moments in the sea to delightful walks in the Phuket elephant sanctuary.