Gauff building momentum in Rome with French Open looming

Gauff building momentum in Rome with French Open looming

May 13, 2025 11:44 IST

Coco Gauff

IMAGE: Coco Gauff of the US in action during her round of 16 match against Britain's Emma Raducanu. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Coco Gauff became the youngest player to reach four WTA 1000 quarter-finals on clay with a 6-1, 6-2 over Emma Raducanu in Rome on Monday and the American said she is growing more comfortable on the surface with the French Open just around the corner.

The world number three has won eight out of her last nine matches on outdoor red clay, losing only to world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the Madrid Open final.

At 21 she is the youngest player to reach the quarters at four of the WTA 1000 tournaments since the elite events were introduced in 2009.

 

The 2023 U.S. Open champion said she was pleased with the way her forehand was working against Raducanu.

"Especially on this surface, I think I can do a lot with it," she added.

"I’m getting used to it (clay) with each match. I feel really happy with how I played. I think I really was the one dictating the match for the most part."

Gauff said she was also working on her footwork in the last two weeks while preparing for the French Open, where she reached the final in 2022 before losing to Iga Swiatek, who also beat her in the semi-finals last year.

Gauff next faces world number seven Mirra Andreeva in the Italian Open quarters on Wednesday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
