Controversies That Dotted Kohli's Test Career

Virat Kohli bid farewell to his Test career, after a Test career spanning 123 Tests across 14 years and amassing 9,230 while smashing 30 centuries and 31 fifties.

The star batter's aggression has been a fire to forge inspiration and motivation, but it has also led to some unnecessary controversies in the red-ball format.

Incident with the crowd in Sydney (2012)

IMAGE: Virat Kohli gives the Sydney crowd the finger. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Back in the year 2012, during the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney while fielding at the boundary, in response to provocation and taunts from the crowd, he gestured with his middle finger at the crowd. It was one of his first controversial acts on the field.

Kohli was fined half his match fee.

Although Kohli later admitted his mistake and regretted the same, he couldn't evade punishment.

Match referee Ranjan Madugalle fined him 50 per cent of his match fee for violating the ICC Code of Conduct, “using language or gesture(s) that is seriously obscene.”

DRS Drama with Steve Smith and the DRS (2017)

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli exchanges a few words as Steve Smith asks for the DRS during the Bengaluru Test in March 2017. Photograph: BCCI

One of the most talked-about moments in Kohli’s Test career came during the 2017 Bengaluru Test against Australia.

When Steve Smith was adjudged LBW, the then-Australian captain controversially looked toward the dressing room for advice on using the Decision Review System (DRS) -- a clear violation of ICC rules. Kohli, visibly furious, accused the Australian team of "systematic cheating" and insisted this wasn’t a one-off incident. Smith dismissed it as a mere “brain fade,” but Kohli's explosive press conference poured fuel on the fire, deepening tensions between the two sides.

Heated Duel with Tim Paine (2018)

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Tim Paine they nearly bump into each other during the Perth Test. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

In the 2018 Perth Test, Kohli and Australian captain Tim Paine were involved in a highly charged on-field exchange.

The tension peaked after Kohli caught Paine at slip and gave him a pointed send-off. Moments earlier, the two had exchanged sharp words, prompting umpire Chris Gaffaney to intervene:

“Come on, play the game. You guys are the captains.”

Paine retorted, “We’re just having a conversation,” while Kohli’s reply was lost to the stump mic. Things escalated when Kohli appeared to intentionally walk in Paine’s path during a run, nearly leading to a physical confrontation.

Mic Drop against against Joe Root (2018)

IMAGE: Virat Kohli does the mic drop celebration after taking the wicket of England's Joe Root. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Virat Kohli's animated send off to his counterpart Joe Root's dismissal added a dash of drama to the proceedings on the opening day of the first Test between India and England, in Birmingham, on August 1, 2018.

Root was looking set to get a big one but a brilliant piece of fielding from Kohli saw the right-hander getting run-out for 80.

Kohli celebrated the dismissal with a 'mic-drop' send-off, something Root had done after guiding England to a 2-1 ODI series win against India in July 2018.

Stump Mic Outburst in Cape Town (2021)

IMAGE: A screengrab of Virat Kohli walking over to the stumps to talk into the mic.

During the 2021 Test in Cape Town against South Africa, Kohli’s frustration boiled over after a controversial DRS decision overturned an LBW appeal against Dean Elgar. Speaking directly into the stump mic, Kohli accused the host broadcaster of bias: “Focus on your team as well, not just the opposition.”

The ICC reprimanded Kohli for his comments, and he faced criticism for questioning the integrity of the game.

Clash with Debutant Sam Konstas (2024)

IMAGE: Sam Konstas and Virat Kohli collide during Day 1 of the fourth Test at MCG on Thursday, December 26, 2024. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X

Kohli found himself in hot water again during the 2024 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Melbourne, after a verbal spat and shoulder bump with Australian debutant Sam Konstas.

The incident drew heavy criticism from the Australian media and divided fans back home. Even cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar weighed in. The ICC fined Kohli 20% of his match fee and handed him a demerit point for breaching the Code of Conduct.

Cheeky Dig at Sandpaper Scandal (2025)

IMAGE: Virat showed his empty pockets, implying he has nothing illegal in his pockets and subtly hinting at the infamous ball-tapering incident. Photograph: Screengrab/X

In what would be his final Test series, Kohli stirred controversy once more—this time with a not-so-subtle jab at Australia's 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

On Day 3 of the final Test, after Cameron Bancroft took the field, Kohli turned to the crowd and theatrically pulled out his empty pockets -- an apparent reference to the sandpaper used during the infamous Cape Town Test. The moment coincided with Steve Smith’s dismissal just shy of 10,000 Test runs, adding more drama to the scene.