News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Gasly thankful to be alive after Japanese GP scare

Gasly thankful to be alive after Japanese GP scare

October 09, 2022 20:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly in action during the Japanese Grand Prix

IMAGE: AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly survived a narrow brush with death at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Pierre Gasly blasted officials and said he could have died during the Japanese Grand Prix, after a recovery tractor was on the track, while he was still lapping at speed in heavy rain and spray.

The race at Suzuka was red flagged after an initial safety car period but, AlphaTauri's Gasly was still trying to catch up in heavy spray and poor visibility after pitting for a new front wing.

 

The Frenchman recalled compatriot Jules Bianchi, who died of head injuries sustained when his Formula One car hit a tractor in similar circumstances at the circuit in 2014.

"We lost Jules already. We all lost an amazing guy, an amazing driver, for the reasons that we know. Eight years ago on the same track in the same conditions with a crane," Gasly told Sky Sports television.

"How, today can we see a crane, not even in the gravel, but on the racetrack while we are still on the track? I don't understand that. Obviously, I got scared. If I lost the car in a similar way as Carlos (Sainz) lost it the lap before, it doesn't matter what speed, I would have just died. Simple as that."

Gasly said it was disrespectful to Bianchi, his family and all Formula One drivers and that officials should have waited until all cars were back in the pit lane.

"I'm just extremely grateful that I'm here, and tonight I'm going to call my family and all my loved ones. I passed two metres from that crane. If, I had been two metres to the left, I would have been dead," Gasly had earlier hit an advertising hoarding thrown onto the track when Ferrari's Sainz crashed.

Video replays showed light panels by the side of the track change to red from yellow, just before Gasly drove past the tractor. Stewards said Gasly was under investigation for speeding under red flag conditions.

"How did this happen? We lost a life in this situation, years ago. We risk our lives, especially in conditions like this. We wanna race. But this is unacceptable," said McLaren's Lando Norris on Twitter.

"I think we need to discuss a tractor on the track. We can keep it short: this must NOT happen, guys," said Austrian former racer Alex Wurz, chairman of the Grand Prix Drivers Association.

"Today we were just lucky," said four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel. Sainz told Sky Sports television: "I still don’t know why we keep risking, in these conditions, having a tractor on track. You were going to red-flag it anyway, so why risk it?" Red Bull's Sergio Perez said that drivers had been put at risk.

"What happened today just makes me so angry," he said.

"I just hope everybody in the sport will never get to see this situation, ever again."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Related News: F1, GrandPrix, Japan, Gasly
COMMENT
Print this article
Unstoppable Verstappen vrooming towards greatness
Unstoppable Verstappen vrooming towards greatness
Tri-nation series: NZ bowlers star in win over B'desh
Tri-nation series: NZ bowlers star in win over B'desh
Nadal's wife Maria Perello gives birth to baby boy
Nadal's wife Maria Perello gives birth to baby boy
Spain legend Casillas deletes tweet about being gay
Spain legend Casillas deletes tweet about being gay
Uddhav faction submits 3 symbol, name choices to EC
Uddhav faction submits 3 symbol, name choices to EC
HC asks govt to curb Instagram influencers
HC asks govt to curb Instagram influencers
WC warm-up: Hales, Buttler fire England win over Aus
WC warm-up: Hales, Buttler fire England win over Aus

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Gustav Iden runs his way into Hawaii Ironman history

Gustav Iden runs his way into Hawaii Ironman history

WC warm-up: Hales, Buttler fire England win over Aus

WC warm-up: Hales, Buttler fire England win over Aus

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances