Asian U-18 C'ship: Nishchay clinches shot put silver

April 18, 2025 01:06 IST

Nishchay

IMAGE: Nishchay finished second with a personal best effort of 19.59 metres. Photograph: Athletics Federation of India/X

Haryana's 16-year-old Nishchay grabbed his second medal of the meet as he won a silver with a personal best effort of 19.59m in the boys shot put event on the third day of the Asian Under-18 Athletics Championship in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday.

Nishchay, who had won a bronze on Wednesday, sent the iron ball to more than 19m four times out of his six attempts. His best came in the fifth attempt. The fourth throw was a foul.

His earlier personal best was 18.93m which he achieved last month.

Han Qigeng of China won the gold with a throw of 20.23m while Singapore's Anson Loh (18.59m) took the bronze.

Earlier in the day, India picked up a bronze medal each through discus thrower Lakshita Mahlawat and 100m hurdler Shourya Ambure.

Lakshita produced an effort of 41.30m to win the bronze in U-18 girls' discus throw event. China's Ma Chenyi (53.81m) and Zhao Anqi (47.89m) took the gold and silver respectively.

Shourya added another bronze in U18 girls' 100m hurdles, clocking 13.80 seconds. China's Bao Yinyin (13.71) and He Yihui (13.76) won the gold and silver respectively.

 

On Wednesday, Nitin Gupta (boys 5000m race walk), Tannu (girls 400m) won a silver medal each, while Nishchay (boys discus throw) and Aarti (girls 100m) clinched bronze apiece. 

