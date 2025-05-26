French Open PIX: Swiatek, Ruud ease into Round 2

Images from Day 2 of the 2025 French Open in Paris on Monday.



Swiatek launches French Open bid with record in sight





IMAGE: Iga Swiatek in action during her first round match against Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova at the French Open on Monday. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Defending champion Iga Swiatek cruised past Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia 6-3, 6-3 and into the second round of the French Open on Monday, launching her quest for a record fourth straight women's title.



The Pole, a four-time champion who is now on a 22-match winning run in Paris having won the last three titles, is looking to become the first female player to win four straight French Open crowns in the professional era since 1968.



She arrived more than 10 days before the tournament to get sufficient training on the clay courts and she said it has so far paid off.



"It was the first time we had this situation (of arriving early)," Swiatek said in a post-match interview. "But I liked it. I knew I am going to have the best courts to practice on."



"It was not an easy match. She played with a lot of freedom. So I knew I need to stay proactive and try to create and use my weapons."





IMAGE: Iga Swiatek is looking to become the first female player to win four straight French Open crowns. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Swiatek, unusually without a title on the tour so far this season, needed some time to find her footing, with the Slovak initially offering greater resistance than in her 6-0 6-2 loss to Swiatek at the Australian Open in January.



Sramkova held serve until Swiatek broke her to go 4-3

IMAGE: Casper Ruud warmed up for Roland Garros by becoming the first Norwegian winner of a Masters 1000 title at this month's Madrid Open. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

up and bag the first set a little later.The 28-year-old world number 42 broke Swiatek at the start of the second set to open up a 2-0 lead but her opponent quickly reined her in with two breaks of her own, winning six of the next seven games to wrap up her win after an hour and 24 minutes.She next faces Britain's Emma Raducanu.

Twice runner-up Casper Ruud started his latest bid to reach another French Open final with a crushing 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory over seasoned Spanish qualifier Albert Ramos Vinolas in the first round on Monday.



Ruud warmed up for Roland Garros by becoming the first Norwegian winner of a Masters 1000 title at this month's Madrid Open before the 26-year-old's momentum ground to a halt after a 6-0, 6-1 hammering by Jannik Sinner in the Rome quarter-finals.



The 2022 and 2023 Paris finalist showed why red clay remains his natural habitat despite that harsh reality check as he eased through the first set on Court Simonne Mathieu with a solitary break in the fourth game.

Ramos Vinolas came into his eighth clash with Ruud eager to avoid a fifth straight defeat and the 37-year-old recovered a loss of serve early in the second set to give himself a fighting chance for a comeback, only to fade away quickly.



A crosscourt backhand winner gave last year's semi-finalist Ruud another break at 3-2 and the seventh seed used the platform to double his lead before comfortably closing out the victory with another solid display in the third set.



Up next for Ruud is Portugal's Nuno Borges.