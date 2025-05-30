HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
ManU's Maguire Munches On Vada Pav!

By REDIFF SPORTS
May 30, 2025

Manchester United's star centre-back Harry Maguire was spotted in Mumbai on Thursday, May 29, 2025, exploring the local food scene and connecting with the community.

Dressed in a white ManU jersey with black sleeves, Maguire was seen outside the iconic Taj Mahal Hotel munching on vada pav, the quintessential Mumbai street food.

Maguire

 

Maguire, accompanied by ManU team-mates Diogo Dalot and Andre Onana, launched and kicked off the activities for the fifth season of the 'United We Play' programme.

Over the past four seasons, the 'United We Play' programme has reached out to over 30,000 aspiring footballers across 25 cities in India.

United, who have won a record 13 English Premier League titles, endured a terrible 2024-2025 season, where they finished 15th on the 20-team points table.

They also lost the UEFA Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur, ending the season without a single piece of silverware.

Maguire-Taj

Amidst the disastrous season, Maguire was one of the few bright spots for the Red Devils.

ManU began an offseason tour after its worst Premier League season, losing its first match against a South East Asia XI 1-0 in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Premier League India/X

REDIFF SPORTS
