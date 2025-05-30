Gasquet targets football, golf after hanging his racket

IMAGE: Former World No 7, Frenchman Richard Gasquet big adieu to tennis on Thursday, following his loss to Janick Sinner. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Richard Gasquet's racket will rest from combat following his Roland Garros defeat by Jannik Sinner on Thursday but the French veteran said he will pivot to football, padel and golf in his retirement without worrying about injuring himself.

Former world number seven Gasquet, who lifted 16 singles titles and the men's doubles bronze at the 2012 London Olympics, announced that he would call time on his long career after his home Grand Slam.

He went out after a 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 defeat by Sinner on Court Philippe Chatrier but it was not long before he began planning his immediate future.

"My trainer is sitting here, so we'll talk about that. We're going to look at football. I'm interested in that," Gasquet told reporters in French.

"I haven't kicked a ball in 10 years because I'm afraid of getting hurt. This evening I'm happy to be able to tell myself that I'm finally going to be able to play football again and perhaps golf and padel again.

"It's good to stop because I've given everything to tennis over the last few years so I didn't get silly injuries. Now I'm saying to myself that we're going to be ... able to organise other sporting events, and that's great."

Gasquet, who turned professional in 2002 when Sinner was still in his crib, said it felt strange that his career was over but was thankful to go out on the biggest stage against the world's best player by ranking.

"I haven't really taken it all in yet. I'm happy to finish at practically 39," he added.

"I couldn't have dreamt of a better end, because you never know what could happen in your last tournament. It's not always easy everywhere. To finish today on Chatrier against the world number one, it's a wonderful end for me.

"I'm very happy with what I was able to do for this event."