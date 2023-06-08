News
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX! Disqualified Japanese player crowned French Open champ

June 08, 2023 19:34 IST
IMAGE: Miyu Kato and Tim Puetz clinched the mixed doubles crown. Photograph: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Japan's Miyu Kato put her French Open women's doubles disqualification behind her as she captured the Roland Garros mixed doubles crown with Germany's Tim Puetz on Thursday.

The pair rallied to beat Canada's Bianca Andreescu and New Zealander Michael Venus 4-6 6-4 (10-6) in the final on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Kato and her Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi had been disqualified from the women's doubles competition in the third round earlier in the week against Czech Marie Bouzkova and Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo.

 

Kato hit a ball down the court between points, inadvertently striking a ball girl. Chair umpire Alexandre Juge handed Kato a warning but Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo pointed out that the ball girl was sobbing.

IMAGE: Miyu Kato and Tim Puetz defeated Bianca Andreescu and Michael Venus in the mixed doubles final. Photograph: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

After speaking to the girl, the umpire went back up to his chair and announced the disqualification of Kato and Sutjiadi, leaving the Japanese player in tears.

Kato, who said on Twitter later that she was penalised by Roland Garros and forfeited her prize money and points for the women's doubles competition, received plenty of backing from her fellow players.

"It's been challenging mentally after the disqualification. I want to thank everyone for the heartfelt messages of support," Kato said in her prepared speech after the final.

"I was able to use all the positive energy so I could be here today. Thanks to Aldila and all the Indonesian fans. I'm doing my best so we can one day return and claim the women's doubles title.

IMAGE: Miyu Kato and Tim Puetz kiss the trophy! Photograph: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

"To Sara and Marie, Aldila and I hope we can play each other again somewhere and have a great match.

"Lastly to Roland Garros, it's unfortunate about the disqualification. But I'm looking for a positive outcome for my appeal. So I can receive my points and prize money."

The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), which has 22-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic on its executive committee, said the decision to default Kato and Sutjiadi was "unjustifiably disproportionate" and "unfair."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
