News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » French Open: Bopanna, Middelkoop advance to 2nd round

French Open: Bopanna, Middelkoop advance to 2nd round

Source: PTI
May 24, 2022 19:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohan Bopanna

IMAGE: India's Rohan Bopanna reacts. Photograph: Antonio Bronic/Reuters

Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop progressed to the men's doubles second round of the French Open with an easy straight-set win over local wild cards Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg and Luca Van Assche, in Paris on Tuesday.

The experienced 16th seeded Indo-Dutch pair had no trouble in dispatching the lower-ranked home combo 6-4, 6-1 in the opening round.

 

Ramkumar Ramanathan is also in the fray, having teamed up with American Hunter Reese. They are up against the German team of Daniel Altmaier and Oscar Otte.

In the women's doubles, Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka have been seeded 10th and they open their campaign against Italy's Jasmine Paolini and Martina Trevisan.

All three Indians will feature in the mixed doubles event as well. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Kane Williamson has a son
Kane Williamson has a son
What World Champ Nikhat Said About Hijab
What World Champ Nikhat Said About Hijab
Osaka not sure if she'll play Wimbledon
Osaka not sure if she'll play Wimbledon
Abide by decision, says Yedi as BJP overlooks son
Abide by decision, says Yedi as BJP overlooks son
Rupee slips 4 paise to close at 77.59 against USD
Rupee slips 4 paise to close at 77.59 against USD
IPL 2022: Qualifier 1: GT vs RR: Who Will Win?
IPL 2022: Qualifier 1: GT vs RR: Who Will Win?
Shafali, Wolvaard dazzle as Velocity win
Shafali, Wolvaard dazzle as Velocity win

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

French Open: Medvedev cruises past Bagnis

French Open: Medvedev cruises past Bagnis

'India Is A Great Badminton Nation'

'India Is A Great Badminton Nation'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances