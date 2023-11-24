News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Formula One trials AI to tackle track limits breaches

Formula One trials AI to tackle track limits breaches

November 24, 2023 13:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Image has been published only for representational purposes.

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been published only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Geralt/Pixabay

Formula One's governing body is trialling artificial intelligence (AI) to tackle track limits breaches at this weekend's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Paris-based FIA said it would be using 'Computer Vision' technology that uses shape analysis to work out the number of pixels going past the track edge.

The AI will sort out the genuine breaches, where drivers cross the white line at the edge of the track with all four wheels, reducing the workload for the FIA's remote operations centre (ROC) and speeding up the response.

 

The July 2 Austrian Grand Prix was a high water mark for the sport with just four people having to process an avalanche of some 1,200 potential violations.

By the title-deciding Qatar weekend in October there were eight people assigned to assess track limits and monitor 820 corner passes, with 141 reports sent to race control who then deleted 51 laps.

Some breaches still went unpunished at October's U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, however.

Stewards said this month that their inability to properly enforce track limits violations at turn six was "completely unsatisfactory" and a solution needed to be found before the start of next season.

Tim Malyon, the FIA's head of remote operations and deputy race director, said the Computer Vision technology had been used effectively in medicine in areas such as scanning data from cancer screening.

"They don’t want to use the Computer Vision to diagnose cancer, what they want to do is to use it to throw out the 80% of cases where there clearly is no cancer in order to give the well trained people more time to look at the 20%," he said.

"And that’s what we are targeting."

Malyon said the extra Computer Vision layer would reduce the number of potential infringements being considered by the ROC, with still fewer then going on to race control for further action.

"The biggest imperative is to expand the facility and continue to invest in software, because that’s how we’ll make big strides," he said. "The final takeaway for me is be open to new technologies and continue to evolve.

"I’ve said repeatedly that the human is winning at the moment in certain areas. That might be the case now but we do feel that ultimately, real time automated policing systems are the way forward."

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'I had to take my chances'
'I had to take my chances'
Kishan says communication was key to win in 1st T20I
Kishan says communication was key to win in 1st T20I
Former Paralympian Pistorius seeks parole again
Former Paralympian Pistorius seeks parole again
If they want to play...: Nehra on Virat, Rohit's future
If they want to play...: Nehra on Virat, Rohit's future
Only 183 Women Contesting Rajasthan Polls
Only 183 Women Contesting Rajasthan Polls
BSE, NSE settle marginally lower in volatile trade
BSE, NSE settle marginally lower in volatile trade
Meera Redux: Hema, 75, Is Mirabai Again!
Meera Redux: Hema, 75, Is Mirabai Again!

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Indian Hand in Australia's World Cup Win

Indian Hand in Australia's World Cup Win

KKR Coach's Faith In Rinku Boosts India

KKR Coach's Faith In Rinku Boosts India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances