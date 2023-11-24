News
Kishan says communication was key to win in 1st T20I

Source: ANI
November 24, 2023 10:36 IST
We lost two early wickets and a partnership was important. Me and Surya are in the same team in IPL and I know how he plays and what shots he can execute, Ishan Kishan said after the 1st T20I.  

IMAGE: We lost two early wickets and a partnership was important. Me and Surya are in the same team in IPL and I know how he plays and what shots he can execute, Ishan Kishan said after the 1st T20I. Photograph: BCCI

After India survived a few anxious moments in the back end of their chase to pip Australia by 2 wickets in the first of the five-match T20I series at Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan weighed in on his rollicking partnership with interim skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

 

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Kishan said the team produced a solid performance against the Aussies after being set a challenging target.

"I think it was a solid performance all around, especially from the bowlers as most of them were playing after a long time. Credit goes to everyone actually. It is always a pressure game when you are playing against Australia," Kishan said.

The 25-year-old added that sometimes it's good to feature in games where the "opponent runs you close".

"Sometimes we need to play these games where you know when you are winning but the opponent runs you close. We get to learn a lot from these games.

"Rinku Singh has done very well in the IPL and in domestic cricket. Coming into this game against a world-class team like Australia and taking the team through to a win showed his ability. The shots he played were superb," Kishan added.

Talking about the communication in the middle, the wicketkeeper-batter said he was in constant conversation with Suryakumar Yadav, discussing which bowlers to target.

"We lost two early wickets and a partnership was important. Me and Surya are in the same team in IPL and I know how he plays and what shots he can execute. The communication was very good today in the middle. We were talking to each other about which bowler we needed to target and when we needed to rotate the strike," he added.

India stun Australia despite Inglis' heroics
SKY ditches captaincy 'luggage' for success
PHOTOS: India clinch thrilling win over Australia
Pay $1m in Bitcoin or will blow up Mumbai's T2: Email
13 days on, wait continues for trapped tunnel workers
3 things that weigh on India's cement demand
KKR Coach's Faith In Rinku Boosts India
