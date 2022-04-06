News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Former legend Koeman set to return as Dutch Coach

Former legend Koeman set to return as Dutch Coach

April 06, 2022 20:51 IST
Ronald KoemanIMAGE: Ronald Koeman watches from the sidelines during his previous stint as FC Barcelona Coach in La Liga. Photograph:Sergio Perez/Reuters

Ronald Koeman is to return as Netherlands coach when Louis van Gaal leaves the role after the World Cup in Qatar, the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) confirmed on Wednesday.

 

Van Gaal, who has long made it clear he will leave after the global soccer showpiece later this year, said last week he was receiving treatment for an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Koeman helped the Netherlands reach the Euro 2020 finals after they had missed the previous tournament and the 2018 World Cup, and also to the final of the Nations League, where they lost 1-0 to Portugal.

He left for what he described as his "dream job" at Barcelona in August 2020, but was sacked by the Catalan side in October last year.

"I'm looking forward to the new collaboration," Koeman told the KNVB website. "A little over a year and a half ago, I certainly did not leave the Dutch national team out of dissatisfaction.

"My stay felt good, the results were good, and the relationship with the players was good. We will soon continue on that path. That is certain for me."

Marianne van Leeuwen, director of professional football at KNVB, said they were keen to confirm the post-World Cup future of the team as soon as possible to provide clarity for the players and stakeholders.

"We are very happy that Ronald will return next year. During his previous term as national coach, there was great satisfaction with his work and the results," Van Leeuwen said.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
IPL 2022

IPL 2022

