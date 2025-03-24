Former CWG medallist shuttler Sumeeth Reddy retires

'I started my coaching career as I will be a good asset to India in contributing towards making India a power house in world badminton.'

IMAGE: B Sumeeth Reddy was part of the Indian team which won the badminton mixed team silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Photograph: B Sumeeth Reddy/Instagram

India's doubles specialist B Sumeeth Reddy, a member of the 2022 Commonwealth Games mixed team silver medal-winning squad, has announced his retirement as an active badminton player to focus entirely on coaching.



The 33-year-old from Hyderabad, who formed the men's doubles pair with Manu Attri and also played mixed doubles with several shuttlers, including his wife N Sikki Reddy, made the announcement through social media on Sunday.



"RETIRED AND PROUD. Embracing the next chapter with gratitude and excitement. I thank my family, friends and well wishers for all the support," Sumeeth said on Instagram.



Sumeeth and Manu, who achieved the highest world ranking of 17, won the 2016 South Asian Games gold medal, qualified for the Rio Olympics, and were also part of the men's team at the Asia Team Championships in Hyderabad.



He represented India at the 2014 and 2018 Asian Games and won the 2015 Mexico City Grand Prix and 2016 Canada Open, along with finishing as runner-up at the US Open and Dutch Open in 2015.



Along with Ashwini Ponnappa, Sumeeth also finished second at the 2017 Syed Modi International.



"I have always pushed my limits and wanted to achieve things that I could not do in my career... But currently, even though at World Rank 25, I have started to believe that the best phase of my career is already behind me. Also, despite a few other circumstances, I have stepped down from my professional playing career," he said.



"Believe me, there will be a time in your career when you will have to stop playing professional sport, and on that day you should be able to step aside with no regrets, knowing that you have given your 110% to become the best version of yourself," he ADDED.



"Lastly I thank each and every well-wisher who has been part of my playing career. Looking to be part of more inspiring stories by guiding and motivating young players."



Sumeeth had his share of setbacks, including a spinal bone degeneration problem which forced the doctors to advice him to quit badminton as there were fears of a lower body paralysis.



"... the common advice that everyone gave is to stop professional sports and pursue an alternative career, as there was a concern of lower body paralysis. At this point, I was 20, left with no job and an uncertain body which needed wall support to walk," he recalled.



"Due to the pain, my back would collapse while standing or walking. The solution was to bare the pain, continue with rehab and hope for the best. With Sir Gopi's advice, I shifted to doubles.



"With the help of the cosmos and, with God's grace, I won my first National Championships in 2012. Ya I then get to play the International events. The shocking pain would carry with me for the next few years. As my back would suddenly have no strength to hold my upper body, during those years."

Reddy, who opened his own badminton academy, the Sikki Sumeeth Badminton Academy in Hyderabad in 2021, also is part of India's coaching panel and has been trusted with the responsibility of the women's doubles players.



"... I started my coaching career as I will be a good asset to India in contributing towards making India a power house in world badminton."