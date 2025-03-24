HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Remembering George Foreman

March 24, 2025 08:59 IST

IMAGE: New World Heavyweight Champion George Foreman glares at fallen champion Michael Moorer after Foreman knocked out Moorer in the 10th round in Las Vegas, November 5, 1994. Photograph: Reuters

George Foreman, the formidable boxer who was once world heavyweight boxing champion, passed into the ages on Friday, March 21, 2025, aged 76.

Foreman achieved the improbable at age 45, coming back to win the title he lost to Muhammad Ali in 1974 in Zaire in arguably the most famous boxing bout in sporting history, the subject of songs, movies and essays.

He will always be remembered as part of heavyweight boxing's greatest trio alongside Joe Frazier, who he defeated to win the world title, and Muhammad Ali, to whom he lost the title in the 'Rumble in the Jungle' (external link).

Foreman, US President Donald Trump stated in a tribute on his Truth Social account, had the 'heaviest and biggest punch in the history of boxing'. Foreman, Trump added, was a 'great person, with a personality that was bigger than life.'

Some glimpses from Foreman's comeback career.

 

 

IMAGE: George Foreman delivers a slid right to the jaw of heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield during a title bout, April 19, 1991. Photograph: Gary Hershorn/Reuters

 

IMAGE: George Foreman punches Terry Anderson at the London Arena, September 25, 1990. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Joe Frazier, George Foreman and Muhammad Ali raise fists at the launch of the film Champions Forever, exploring their lives, in London, October 17, 1989. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Referee Joe Cortez raises IBF heavyweight champion George Foreman's arm as he holds his championship belts after he defeated Axel Schulz in a 12 round decision, April 22, 1995, in Las Vegas. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: George Foreman connects with a left to Evander Holyfield's head during the first round of their heavyweight title fight, April 19, 1991. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

