Rediff.com  » Sports » Forest fan jailed for head-butting Sheffield Utd player

Source: PTI
May 19, 2022 22:10 IST
IMAGE: Sheffield United Captain Billy Sharp in action against Nottingham Forest. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

A Nottingham Forest fan who head-butted Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp during a pitch invasion has been jailed for 24 weeks and been handed a 10-year football banning order, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Thursday.

Robert Biggs, 30, invaded the pitch after Forest won their Championship playoff semi-final against United and made a beeline for Sharp, who was standing by the touchline before he was knocked to the ground.

The CPS authorised charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and Biggs pleaded guilty.

 


"This was an extremely serious and unprovoked assault with a professional footballer standing at the side of the pitch left requiring stitches," Marianne Connally from the CPS said.

"Biggs has soured what should have been an incredible moment for the club and its fans. As a result of his actions, he won't be able to enjoy seeing his club compete in the Premier League should Forest win the Championship playoff final."

Sharp, who spent a season on loan at Forest, said he would not let one 'scumbag' ruin his respect for the club's fans.

"One mindless idiot ruined what was an unbelievable night of football," Sharp wrote on Twitte.

Forest beat United on penalties to set up a Championship playoff final against Huddersfield Town at Wembley Stadium on May 29.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
