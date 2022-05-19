News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Team India consolidate top spot at ISSF Junior World Cup

Team India consolidate top spot at ISSF Junior World Cup

May 19, 2022 20:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Shooter Sift Kaur Sarma won silver in the 50m Mixed Team event after winning Gold in the individual event earlier at the ISSF Junior World Cup. Photograph: BCCI

Sift Kaur Samra and Surya Pratap Singh on Thursday settled for a silver in the 50m rifle prone mixed team event as India finished on top at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany.

 

Sift and Surya lost 15-17 to the Polish pair of Maja Magdalena Gawenda and Wiktoro Sajdak in the final.

However, Abhay Singh Sekhon and Areeba Khan bowed out in the qualification round of skeet mixed team competition, the final event of the day, finishing a lowly seventh with a combined effort of 134 out of 150.
 
The second Indian pair in the competition, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Darshna Rathore were no better as they finished further back in the 10th spot with a score of 132.

Late on Wednesday, the Indian women's skeet team of Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darshna Rathore and Areeba Khan blanked Germany 6-0 to win a bronze medal.     
 
The medal was only India's third medal in the shotgun discipline.

On Wednesday, India had also added a gold and silver in the 25m rapid fire mixed team competition after Simranpreet Kaur Brar and Vijayveer Sidhu won 17-9 against Anish and Tejaswani in an all-Indian final.

India bagged a rich haul of 33 medals from the event, including 13 gold, 15 silver and five bronze.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
In a first, Qatar FIFA WC to feature female referees
In a first, Qatar FIFA WC to feature female referees
Sri Lanka draw in Bangladesh after Dickwella fifty
Sri Lanka draw in Bangladesh after Dickwella fifty
Berrettini Gives Cruise Competition
Berrettini Gives Cruise Competition
Assam teacher jailed for bringing beef to school
Assam teacher jailed for bringing beef to school
India's Nikhat Zareen is world boxing champion!
India's Nikhat Zareen is world boxing champion!
Yasin Malik convicted in terror funding case
Yasin Malik convicted in terror funding case
Air India bans smoking, drinking at workplace
Air India bans smoking, drinking at workplace

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

This is a phase of evolution for me: Kohli

This is a phase of evolution for me: Kohli

England's Archer ruled out for season

England's Archer ruled out for season

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances