News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Crowd violence as Argentina down Brazil

PIX: Crowd violence as Argentina down Brazil

November 22, 2023 09:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and team-mates react as local police clash with the Argentine fans in the stands at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro causing a delay to the start of the World Cup qualifier match on Tuesday. Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

The start of the World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was delayed by half an hour on Tuesday after police clashed with fans at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

 

Locals and Argentinian fans started fighting during the playing of the national anthems prompting the Brazilian police to charge the visiting contingent, who responded by ripping up and throwing seats at the officers.

IMAGE: Argentina captain clashes with Brazil's Rodrygo. Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

Fans near the trouble panicked and came onto the pitch to escape the fighting. At least one injured fan was taken from the stadium on a stretcher.

The Argentina team, led by captain Lionel Messi, went over to the terraces to try and calm the situation before leaving the pitch and returning to the dressing room.

IMAGE: The Argentina team, led by captain Lionel Messi, went over to the terraces to try and calm the situation before leaving the pitch and returning to the dressing room. Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

The world champion Argentina team eventually returned once the police had corralled the travelling fans in a pen and the match between South America's fiercest footballing rivals started after a delay of about 30 minutes.

"We saw how they were hitting the people, it already happened in the Libertadores final. We were more focused on that than on the game and went to the locker room because it was the best way to calm everything down, a tragedy could have happened," Argentina captain Lionel Messi told reporters.

IMAGE: Argentina's players celebrate after Nicolas Otamendi scored the goal against Brazil. Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

The world champions won 1-0 thanks to a Nicolas Otamendi header in the second-half and handed their fiercest rivals a third consecutive loss as Brazil came into the match having conceded back-to-back defeats in World Cup qualifiers for the first time in their history.

IMAGE: Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez catches the ball ahead of Brazil's Rodrygo. Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

It was also Brazil's first ever home loss in a World Cup qualifier.

IMAGE: Locals and Argentinian fans started fighting behind one of the goals during the playing of the national anthems, prompting the Brazilian police to charge at the travelling contingent with night sticks drawn. Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

Argentina top the standings on 15 points with Brazil eight points behind in sixth place, the last spot that guarantees a berth at the 2026 finals.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Wenger promises to 'dig out talent' in India
Wenger promises to 'dig out talent' in India
'It's a game where there is nothing to lose for us'
'It's a game where there is nothing to lose for us'
'Modi shouldn't have entered Indian dressing room'
'Modi shouldn't have entered Indian dressing room'
Can Gehlot Make It Two In A Row?
Can Gehlot Make It Two In A Row?
Is Screen Time Affecting Your Child's Brain?
Is Screen Time Affecting Your Child's Brain?
The Rise of Cricket's New Stars
The Rise of Cricket's New Stars
How I Made It: A Must Read Interview
How I Made It: A Must Read Interview

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

WC qualifiers: Qatar dominates, Indian hopes crushed

WC qualifiers: Qatar dominates, Indian hopes crushed

Advani wins World Billiards C'ship for 26th time

Advani wins World Billiards C'ship for 26th time

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances