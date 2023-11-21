'Modi shouldn't have entered Indian dressing room'

'Would @narendramodi allow his supporters to come and console or congratulate him in his bedroom, dressing room or the toilet?'

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi and Home Minister Amit A Shah meet the Indian players in the dressing room. Photograph and Video: ANI/X

Retired all-rounder Kirti Azad slammed Prime Minister Narendra D Modi for visiting the Indian cricket team's dressing room after their defeat against Australia in the World Cup final on Sunday.

Modi and Home Minister Amit A Shah consoled the dejected Indian players in their dressing room at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.



Azad, who was part of the India's World Cup winning team in 1983, said except for the players and the support staff nobody else can enter the players' dressing room.



'The dressing room is the sanctum sanctorum of any team. @ICC does not allow anybody to enter these rooms apart from the players and the support staff.



'PM of India should have met the team outside the dressing room in the private visitors area. I say this as a #sportsman and not #politician,' Azad tweeted.



'Would @narendramodi allow his supporters to come and console or congratulate him in his bedroom, dressing room or the toilet? #Sportspersons are far more disciplined than #politicians.'



He also lasted out at the BCCI for not inviting the legendary Kapil Dev -- under whose captaincy India won its first World Cup in 1983 -- for the final .



'Last, but not the least, the man and whose team did it for India, In 1983 @therealkapildev was also not invited. Now tell me who is doing politics?'

The International Cricket Council's ruling for Players and Match Officials Areas (PMOA) at international matches clearly states that a person without PMOA accreditation cannot enter the dressing room or other areas specified by the ICC anti-corruption manager.

'The ICC developed Minimum Standards for Players and Match Officials Areas (PMOA) in the early 2000s in support of the ICC's Anti-Corruption Code. To this day they continue to protect Participants from unwanted communication from third parties and prevent issues of unintentional disclosure of inside information.



'At each relevant International Match, the PMOA includes the dressing rooms used by the teams and match officials, match view areas used by teams (including dug-outs), operational rooms used by any umpire or match referee, dining areas used by teams and match officials and any other area the ICC Anti-Corruption manager determines should be included.

'You can only enter the PMOA if you have been granted, and are wearing, PMOA accreditation,' says the ICC rules and regulations on Players and Match Officials Areas.

Article 3.1.3 of the ICC's Minimum Standards For Players' and Match Officials' areas at international matches further states that: 'No individual, irrespective of their identity, job, role or responsibility, will be allowed to enter, or remain within, the PMOA without displaying an official accreditation pass.'

