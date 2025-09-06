HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » England recall all-rounder for SA, Ireland T20Is

England recall all-rounder for SA, Ireland T20Is

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read
Share:

September 06, 2025 12:04 IST

Sam Curran has been in red-form in the ongoing T20 Blast and played a part in Oval Invicibles' Hundred win

IMAGE: Sam Curran has been in red-form in the ongoing T20 Blast and played a part in Oval Invicibles' Hundred win this season. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Sam Curran has been recalled into England’s squads for the upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa as well as the following series against Ireland.

According to the ICC, Curran comes in for opener Ben Duckett, who has been rested for the T20I leg against the Proteas.

The all-rounder’s inclusion marks his first outing for England in 2025, with his most recent white-ball appearance dating back to November 2024 during the tour of the West Indies.

 

The left-arm pace-bowling all-rounder’s red-hot form has made him impossible to overlook, having racked up 365 runs and 21 wickets in 15 matches of the ongoing T20 Blast, England’s premier domestic T20 competition.

Before that, the 27-year-old played a pivotal role in Oval Invincibles’ title-winning campaign in The Hundred, contributing 238 runs and 12 wickets in nine matches.

In another change, pacer Matthew Potts has been released from the England squad to feature for Durham in the County Championship.

The T20I series against South Africa will be played from 10-14 September, following the ongoing ODI series where the Proteas hold an unassailable 2-0 lead heading into the final match on Sunday.

England will then head to Ireland for a three-match T20I series starting on 17 September, with all games scheduled at Malahide in Dublin.

T20I squad to face South Africa: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood.

T20I squad to face Ireland: Jacob Bethell (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Surya's India sharpen skills ahead of Asia Cup
PIX: Surya's India sharpen skills ahead of Asia Cup
The Teenage Skater Who Won Gold For India
The Teenage Skater Who Won Gold For India
PIX: Hardik drops latest look ahead of Asia Cup
PIX: Hardik drops latest look ahead of Asia Cup
BCCI hikes team India jersey sponsorship rates
BCCI hikes team India jersey sponsorship rates
Aus confident of WC defence: 'Need 10 good results'
Aus confident of WC defence: 'Need 10 good results'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Alien Intruder? Meet 3I/ATLAS

webstory image 2

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Luxury, Speed & Smarts

webstory image 3

8 Reasons Why I Fell In Love With Hyderabad

VIDEOS

Ajit Pawar and Wife Perform Anant Chaturthi Pooja at Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple1:23

Ajit Pawar and Wife Perform Anant Chaturthi Pooja at...

President Murmu greets teachers at Rashtrapati Bhavan0:59

President Murmu greets teachers at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Karisma Stuns in Traditional Look at Ashish Shelar's Ganpati Pandal!1:06

Karisma Stuns in Traditional Look at Ashish Shelar's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV