England recall all-rounder for SA, Ireland T20Is

Sam Curran has been in red-form in the ongoing T20 Blast and played a part in Oval Invicibles' Hundred win this season.

Sam Curran has been recalled into England’s squads for the upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa as well as the following series against Ireland.

According to the ICC, Curran comes in for opener Ben Duckett, who has been rested for the T20I leg against the Proteas.

The all-rounder’s inclusion marks his first outing for England in 2025, with his most recent white-ball appearance dating back to November 2024 during the tour of the West Indies.

The left-arm pace-bowling all-rounder’s red-hot form has made him impossible to overlook, having racked up 365 runs and 21 wickets in 15 matches of the ongoing T20 Blast, England’s premier domestic T20 competition.

Before that, the 27-year-old played a pivotal role in Oval Invincibles’ title-winning campaign in The Hundred, contributing 238 runs and 12 wickets in nine matches.

In another change, pacer Matthew Potts has been released from the England squad to feature for Durham in the County Championship.

The T20I series against South Africa will be played from 10-14 September, following the ongoing ODI series where the Proteas hold an unassailable 2-0 lead heading into the final match on Sunday.

England will then head to Ireland for a three-match T20I series starting on 17 September, with all games scheduled at Malahide in Dublin.

T20I squad to face South Africa: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood.

T20I squad to face Ireland: Jacob Bethell (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood.