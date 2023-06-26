News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Fitness concerns? Wimbledon champ pulls out of Eastbourne

Fitness concerns? Wimbledon champ pulls out of Eastbourne

June 26, 2023 19:01 IST
IMAGE: Prior to the third Grand Slam of the year, Elena Rybakina pulled out of a warm-up event. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Wimbledon champion and world number three Elena Rybakina pulled out of a warm-up event in Eastbourne on Monday, sparking concerns about her fitness ahead of the year's third Grand Slam which begins next week.

Moscow-born Kazakh Rybakina made her major breakthrough by winning the title at Wimbledon last year and has steadily gone up the world rankings in 2023.

She was among the favourites for the French Open but pulled out of Roland Garros ahead of her third-round meeting with Sara Sorribes Tormo earlier this month due to a viral illness.

Rybakina lost to Donna Vekic in the round of 16 in Berlin last week.

She told British media this week that she was still not 100% physically, due to the lingering effects of the viral illness she picked up in Paris.

 

"Unfortunately, I have to withdraw here in Eastbourne today," she said on Monday.

"I am still recovering from the virus I had in Paris and after Roland Garros it was really tough.

"I also picked up another small issue in Berlin, so my team and I decided it would be better to recover this week and prepare for Wimbledon."

Wimbledon begins on July 3.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
