Home  » Cricket » Kohli Breaks Silence After Oval Miracle

Kohli Breaks Silence After Oval Miracle

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 04, 2025 19:50 IST

'Special mention to Siraj, who will put everything on the line for the team.'

Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj with the Player of the Match award. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters
 

'He'll put everything on the line for the team.'

That's how Virat Kohli summed up Mohammed Siraj's lion-hearted spell at The Oval -- a performance that powered India to a historic six run win and a 2-2 series draw.

For Kohli, who missed the series following his Test retirement, it was a proud moment -- not just for the team's resilience, but for a pace attack that stood tall under pressure.

Reacting to the nail-biting finish, Kohli took to X and wrote, 'Great win by Team India. Resilience and determination from Siraj and Prasidh has given us this phenomenal victory. Special mention to Siraj, who will put everything on the line for the team. Extremely happy for him.'

Virat Kohli

Defending just 35 runs on the final day with four wickets to get, Siraj came charging in -- full of fire, rhythm, and belief. He knocked over two batters with precision, igniting a collapse that few saw coming.

At the other end, Prasidh Krishna recovered from a wayward start to strike a crucial blow by removing Josh Tongue.

Together, Siraj (5/104) and Krishna (4/126) engineered one of India's most dramatic Test wins, flipping the script when it mattered most.

REDIFF CRICKET
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

