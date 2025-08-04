'Iron body with heart of a Lion. Mohammed Siraj.'

IMAGE: India's players celebrate winning the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval in London on Monday, August 4, 2025. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Sachin Tendulkar led the way as the Indian cricket fraternity on Monday lavished praise on the Shubman Gill-led team after the stunning win in the fifth and final Test against England, which helped them draw the five match series 2-2.



Pacer Mohammed Siraj (5/104) was the standout performer, delivering one of his finest performances under pressure. He finished the series with 23 wickets -- the highest by a bowler in the Tendulkar-Anderson series.



Set a record target of 374, England were well placed at 339/6 at stumps on the penultimate day, before bad light and rain halted play. However, India picked up the remaining four wickets quickly on the final morning to bowl England out for 367 to win by six runs -- their narrowest win in Tests.



Tendulkar lauded the team's performance, rating them a perfect 10.



'Test cricket... absolute goosebumps. Series 2-2, Performance 10/10! SUPERMEN from INDIA! What a Win,' Tendulkar tweeted.



Former skipper Sourav Ganguly praised the team's consistency and key performers.



'Exceptional series from Jadeja, Washington, Pant ..so much consistency from this young team.'



Former batter Wasim Jaffer said on X: 'Series drawn but India take the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy on boundary count @MichaelVaughan #ENGvIND.'



Lauding the team's effort, spin great Anil Kumble tweeted: 'Well played India!! What a series... #INDvsENG. Well done to everyone involved from both teams. Stunning performance today by @mdsirajofficial and @prasidh43 to hold their nerves. Congratulations @ShubmanGill and the team for a great series!'



India T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav hailed the team for the incredible win.



'What a solid show, boys! Love watching this team fight and finish strong till the very end #TeamIndia.'



Veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane added: 'Test cricket doesn't get better than this. Tense finish, pressure moments, and character on display. Well done @BCCI.'

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan praised Siraj's grit, tweeting: 'Iron body with heart of a Lion. Mohammed Siraj.'



Echoing the sentiment, former spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted: 'Brilliant from Siraj and Prasidh. What a win for us. Great Test match. @mdsirajofficial @prasidh43 @BCCI. Congratulations to every member of the team @ShubmanGill. Tum sab ne jeeta DIL. Love you guys.'



Former England skipper Michael Vaughan also chimed in, saying: 'Wow .. I haven't witnessed anything quite like that .. an incredible series..'