Who Is Mbappe Hugging?

IMAGE: Achraf Hakimi and Kylian Mbappe embrace after the FIFA World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Photograph: Lars Baron/Getty Images

The beauty of football, especially international club football, lies in the bonds forged among players irrespective of nationalities.

This is what we witnessed after the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final between France and Morocco.

Defending champs France beat giant-slayers Morocco on Wednesday and there was nothing but respect between both teams, especially shown by Frenchman Kylian Mbappe and Moroccan Achraf Hakimi.

IMAGE: Hakimi and Mbappe swap shirts. Photograph: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Achraf and Kylian -- born within 46 days of each other in 1998 -- play for French club Paris St Germain and reserved their bromance for after the match.

Mbappe was seen giving Spain-born Hakimi a lift off the ground before the two swapped shirts and hugged.

IMAGE: Mbappe wears Hakimi's jersey and celebrates. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Achraf and Kylian sit next to each other on plane trips, they play video games and holiday together. And post their match, the two bonded like brothers.

After swapping shirts, Mbappe went around celebrating in Hakimi's jersey.

Talk about brothers from other mothers!