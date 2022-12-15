What's Special About French Super Sub Muani

IMAGE: Randal Kolo Muani about to score France's second goal past Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. Photograph: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

France had danced to a 1-0 lead for most of the night during their semi-final against Morocco.

The second half of the match saw Morocco pin back France a lot, that is when French coach Didier Deschamps deployed forward Randal Kolo Muani.

And just as he ran into the pitch, the substitute scored off his first touch to double France's lead in the 79th minute.

Kylian Mbappe waltzed into the box with the ball and crossed it to Kolo Muani who came at the right place at the right time to tap in the ball for his first international goal.

And to think that the 24 year old had nearly missed the World Cup bus.

He was not picked in the original French team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. But an injury to midfielder Christopher Nkuku opened the door of opportunity for Muani, who made it for himself a competition to remember!