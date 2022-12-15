News
What's Special About French Super Sub Muani

What's Special About French Super Sub Muani

By REDIFF SPORTS
December 15, 2022 06:09 IST
IMAGE: Randal Kolo Muani about to score France's second goal past Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. Photograph: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

France had danced to a 1-0 lead for most of the night during their semi-final against Morocco.

The second half of the match saw Morocco pin back France a lot, that is when French coach Didier Deschamps deployed forward Randal Kolo Muani.

And just as he ran into the pitch, the substitute scored off his first touch to double France's lead in the 79th minute.

Kylian Mbappe waltzed into the box with the ball and crossed it to Kolo Muani who came at the right place at the right time to tap in the ball for his first international goal.

And to think that the 24 year old had nearly missed the World Cup bus.

He was not picked in the original French team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. But an injury to midfielder Christopher Nkuku opened the door of opportunity for Muani, who made it for himself a competition to remember!

 
REDIFF SPORTS
How France ended Morocco's dream run in Qatar
Messi's Argentina Celebrate Final Berth
Can Lionel Messi win the World Cup?
How France ended Morocco's dream run in Qatar
WC PIX: France beat Morocco to set up Argentina final
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

