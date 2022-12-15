FIFA World Cup PIX: France vs Morocco, semi-final

Saiss, Aguerd start for Morocco, France make two changes

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe of France warms up prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match between France and Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Morocco captain Romain Saiss and centre back partner Nayef Aguerd have been passed fit to play while France have been forced into two changes for Wednesday’s World Cup semi-final.

French-born Saiss was carried off in Morocco’s quarter-final win over Portugal on Sunday, after starting the game with a heavily strapped thigh, while Aguerd suffered a hamstring injury in the last-16 win over Spain and missed the last match.

Morocco kept Jawad El Yamiq in the line-up, meaning they will play five at the back, looking to continue the stalwart defensive performances that have taken them through to the last four at the tournament in Qatar.

IMAGE: Morocco players warm up. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Noussair Mazraoui returns at left back after missing the last match with a gastro infection with Yahya Attiat-Allah unlucky to lose his place after creating the winner in the quarter-final. Selim Amallah is the other player dropped to the bench.

France have made two changes after Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano caught colds and missed training on Monday and Tuesday.

Rabiot is replaced in midfield by Youssouf Fofana and defender Ibrahima Konate comes in for Upamecano.

Teams:

France - Hugo Lloris (c), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe

Morocco - Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Jawad El Yamiq, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (c), Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri