Rediff.com  » News » Men with 2 wives will get Rs 2 lakh: Congress leader

Men with 2 wives will get Rs 2 lakh: Congress leader

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 10, 2024 11:07 IST
Former Union Minister and the Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh Kantilal Bhuria on Thursday stirred controversy by saying those with two wives will get Rs 2 lakh if his party comes to power.

IMAGE: Kantilal Bhuria, Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Ratlam. Photograph: Kantilal Bhuria on Facebook

"If Congress comes to power, as our manifesto states, every woman will get Rs 1 lakh in her bank account. Women from each household will receive Rs 1-1 lakh. Those who have two wives will get Rs 2 lakh..." Bhuria said while addressing a poll rally in Ratlam.

The Congress party on April 5 released the manifesto 'Nyay patra' for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

 

The Congress has promised to introduce the 'Mahalaxmi Scheme' in the poll manifesto which will provide Rs 1 lakh annually to the poor to alleviate poverty.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja shared the clip of Bhuria's statement on X and tagged the Election Commission seeking action.

"What an objectionable comment made by Congress's Ratlam candidate Kantilal Bhuria about the head of the country, who represents 140 crore people of the country...Such is the cheap thinking of Congress...Election Commission should take cognizance and take action," Saluja said.

BJP national Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala also tore into Bhuria saying that the Congress wanted to give incentives to those whose personal law allows multiple marriages.

"Kantilal Bhuria of Congress discloses the perverted variant of jitni aabadi utna haq scheme/guarantee of Congress. It's not about women samman but treating women like an object......Disgusting, Congress says, If you practice multiple marriages - you can get Rs1 lakh per wife .. if you have two wives -Rs 2 lakhs .. so on .. 4 wives then you can calculate...Kantilal Bhurai wants to give a guarantee to those whose personal law encourages multiple marriages and wants to incentivise more population of its vote bank," he posted on X.

Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh are underway in four phases. The first phase of voting ended on April 19, followed by the second phase on April 26 and the third phase on May 7.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
