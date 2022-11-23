News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » What happened in Japan's dressing room post German upset

What happened in Japan's dressing room post German upset

November 23, 2022 23:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

European grit gets Moriyasu's Japan over the line in Germany upset

Japan

IMAGE: Japan’s 2-1 win over Germany is the perfect start to their bid to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time. Photograph: FIFA World Cup/Twitter

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said not too long ago his team might have lost Wednesday's World Cup opener against Germany at the death, rather than claiming a stunning victory over the four-times world champions.

Two goals in the last 15 minutes gave Moriyasu's side a 2-1 win over the European giants and the perfect start to their bid to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time.

 

With stoppage time, they had to hold out for 15 minutes after taking the lead, bringing back memories of their loss in the last 16 of the last World Cup when they gave up a 2-0 lead against Belgium and lost to a stoppage time goal.

"At the end they came at us with the full power, in the past maybe we would have lost but the players have been playing in Germany and Europe they've learned so much from that, so we held on," Moriyasu told reporters.

"United as one, we needed to hang tough until the final whistle went and we were able to grasp our opportunity."

Japan

IMAGE: Germany's Manuel Neuer heads at goal. Photograph: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

Moriyasu said the "historic" victory was the result of meticulous planning and the flexibility of his players when they were faced with the full might of the Germans in a one-sided first half and went a goal down.

"We wanted to start aggressively, we wanted to dominate the game but Germany are very strong so we needed to defend persistently and take our chances," he said.

"In our tactics, we had many options and looked at many scenarios. We knew there was a chance we could go a goal down, we planned for it, we prepared for it."

Moriyasu brought on five substitutes in the second half with two of them, Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano, providing the goals that secured the unlikely victory.

"It was very difficult we were struggling a lot," said goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda.

"But this is a World Cup, everyone wants to play. The subs came on and re-energised the team. Maybe one player is not that strong but together we were able to do it."

Japan

IMAGE: Japan's Maya Yoshida and Kou Itakura react. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach /Reuters

Progressing to the next round will still be a tough task from a Group E also featuring 2010 champions Spain and Japan's next opponents Costa Rica.

"We want to go to the quarter-finals, this is the first step," Gonda added.

"Japan has its own character and the way we do it is as a team. Doan and Asano scored but we did it together."

Doan and Asano are two of the eight players in the squad playing for German clubs and Moriyasu again paid tribute to the role Germany has played in the development of Japanese football.

"Those leagues contributed to the development of the players," he said. "We are thankful and respectful but when it comes to the match, we go for the win."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
FIFA World Cup PIX: Spain vs Costa Rica
FIFA World Cup PIX: Spain vs Costa Rica
WC PIX: Japan STUN Germany with late strikes
WC PIX: Japan STUN Germany with late strikes
A Special Day For Germany's Gundogan
A Special Day For Germany's Gundogan
No bail for 8 accused in Morbi bridge collapse case
No bail for 8 accused in Morbi bridge collapse case
Japanese give Germans a taste of their own medicine
Japanese give Germans a taste of their own medicine
FIFA World Cup PIX: Spain vs Costa Rica
FIFA World Cup PIX: Spain vs Costa Rica
Assam to hand over border violence probe to CBI
Assam to hand over border violence probe to CBI

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Japanese give Germans a taste of their own medicine

Japanese give Germans a taste of their own medicine

FIFA WC PICS: Unforgettable evening for the Samurais

FIFA WC PICS: Unforgettable evening for the Samurais

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances