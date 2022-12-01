News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'Unlike cricket, Socceroos unite a nation'

'Unlike cricket, Socceroos unite a nation'

December 01, 2022 01:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Proud coach Arnold hails Australian team’s mentality.

Australia coach Graham Arnold celebrates with Australia's Riley McGree and Australia's Mitchell Duke after qualifying for the knockout stages

IMAGE: Australia coach Graham Arnold celebrates with Australia's Riley McGree and Australia's Mitchell Duke after qualifying for the knockout stages. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold believes the team that battled their way past Denmark and into the World Cup last 16 on Wednesday have a case to be considered the new "golden generation" of Australian football.

 

Arnold's squad are only the second Australian team to progress from the group stage of the World Cup after the 2006 vintage, a side almost entirely made up of household names from top European clubs.

The 2022 squad have far less pedigree but have matched their predecessors' achievement in getting to the knockout stages, and surpassed them by winning two matches at a World Cup.

"I'm just so proud of the players, the work ethic, the commitment, the fight that they had and the way they played," Arnold, an assistant to coach Guus Hiddink in 2006, told reporters.

"I'm just so proud that we've been able to put smiles on people's faces, it's first time ever an Australian team has won two games in a row at the World Cup.

"Maybe we're talking about a new golden generation now, because we've been listening and hearing about the golden generation of 2006, who got four points and now we've got six."

Arnold paid special tribute to goalscorer Mat Leckie and centre half Harry Souttar and said he had selected his teams in Qatar as much for their fighting spirit as their skill.

"You need the right mentality," he added.

"People were probably surprised with some of my selections at the start of this World Cup, but it's just that I know the players so well.

"I know the mentally strong ones and the ones that will die for the team and die for each other. They're the ones I back and they're the ones that I know that are gonna get the job done."

Thousands of fans descended on Federation Square in the heart of Melbourne in the middle of the night to watch the match and there were frenzied scenes when Leckie scored the winning goal, and again at the final whistle.

"I truly believe that the Socceroos are the team that unites a nation," Arnold said.

"You don't see this when the Cricket World Cup is on, Federation Square like it is, or in pubs like they are, and if it's rugby union, rugby league or anything. But the World Cup of football unites a nation."

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
FIFA WC: Tunisia go out fighting with win over France
FIFA WC: Tunisia go out fighting with win over France
FIFA WC: Tunisia fans whistle at French anthem
FIFA WC: Tunisia fans whistle at French anthem
FIFA WC: Veterans, youth united in Spain's title quest
FIFA WC: Veterans, youth united in Spain's title quest
IS announces leader al-Qurashi's death in battle
IS announces leader al-Qurashi's death in battle
FIFA WC: Tunisia have no regrets
FIFA WC: Tunisia have no regrets
Make women self-reliant, not lock them in: Kerala HC
Make women self-reliant, not lock them in: Kerala HC
Leader Messi key to Argentina's WC title hopes
Leader Messi key to Argentina's WC title hopes

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

FIFA WC: Man invades pitch with Palestinian flag

FIFA WC: Man invades pitch with Palestinian flag

FIFA WC PIX: Aus upset Denmark to move into last 16

FIFA WC PIX: Aus upset Denmark to move into last 16

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances