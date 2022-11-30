News
FIFA WC: Tunisia fans whistle at French anthem

November 30, 2022 21:28 IST
IMAGE: Tunisia fans prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between Tunisia and France at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Wednesday. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Some Tunisian fans whistled at the French national anthem when it was played before kick-off at the World Cup Group D game between Tunisia and France at the Education City stadium on Wednesday.

 

In 2008, supporters at the Stade de France whistled at "La Marseillaise" ahead of a friendly game between France and Tunisia, a former French colony which gained independence in 1956.

It led to an angry reaction from French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who summoned the French Football Federation to a meeting and demanded no more matches on French soil against the national teams of former colonies from North Africa.

It was effectively the last game on home soil for France against Algeria, Morocco or Tunisia.

More than 700,000 Tunisians live in France, with about two thirds of them being dual nationals.

In 2001, Algeria fans jeered at the French anthem before a friendly game between the Maghreb side and France, who were leading 4-1 when supporters ran onto the pitch with about 15 left before the game was abandoned.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
